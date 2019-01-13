'Dancing on Ice's' Brian McFadden battles through shoulder injury - but find out why Westlife fans are angry with him

Brian McFadden has shrugged off a shoulder injury to open the show for Dancing on Ice – but managed to rile Westlife fans by announcing that he hated one of their hits which he skated to.

The former Westlife singer’s future in the contest was in jeopardy before he’d even skated once, as he partially dislocated his shoulder and damaged his rotator cuff while practising lifts with partner Alex Murphy in the dress rehearsal.

But he managed to not only take part in his debut episode, but open the show as the first celebrity to skate, even including some of the lifts from his original routine.

THOWBACK ALERT. From Westlife to the skating life, we're getting all the feels from @BrianMcFadden and @almurph18's first skate 🥰 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/rrWR27BrXJ — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 13, 2019





Reacting to his score of 20 out of 40, McFadden said: “I’ll just go to the bar now, I’m happy – it’s been hard work and tough with my shoulder going out.”

However, McFadden then shocked Westlife fans with the admission that he couldn’t stand “Mandy”, the song he skated to and had performed as part of the Irish boy band.

As the judges questioned him about why he couldn’t show more emotion by picking up on the song lyrics, he said: “I just hate the song, it really goes through me.”

When they suggested he take his cue from partner Murphy, he said: “She hates it too,” angering Westlife fans tuning in.

Oh Brian get over it. You left Westlife. And ducked up cos they went on to be better without you. Stop trying to namedrop them your ship sailed. #doi #westlifeforever — Rachie (@RachieBlossom) January 13, 2019





Brian McFadden thinks he’s hilarious but he’s really not funny in the slightest #DancingOnIce #brian #brianmcfadden — Terry McCarthy (@Terry_McCarthy) January 13, 2019





Westlife no1 on iTunes and selling out a tour !!! And then theres Brian on dancing on Ice and skating to mandy #DancingOnIce karma — leah the loonie 🙂 (@shanes_loonie) January 13, 2019





McFadden was part of the original line-up of Westlife, but quit the group in 2004 a year after they scored a number one hit with “Mandy”.

Westlife continued for another eight years after his departure, and the band reunited without him in 2018.

Viewers had been excited when they first heard what he would be skating to.

My little sis is loving Brian McFadden ice skating ⛸ @dancingonice #DOI to Westlife’s Mandy 🎶🎵🎶🎵🥰 — Katherine 💖✨ (@Il_Mio_Italiano) January 13, 2019









Brian McFadden skating to Mandy… not just any Mandy oh no, Westlife’s version 😭😭 #DancingOnIce #DOI — Emma ✌️ (@EmHUAL) January 13, 2019





Although not everyone thought it was a great choice.

Why is Brian dancing to a westlife song when he’s no even in the band anymore 🤔 #DancingOnIce — Bex 🧡 (@Bex93x_) January 13, 2019





Brian McFadden skating to Westlife is the cringest thing to happen in 2019#DancingOnIce — Eleanore Hutch (@elehutch) January 13, 2019





Judge Christopher Dean asked McFadden whether it was his voice singing on the track, and he cheekily replied: “The good bits, yes.”

Tough critic Jason Gardiner gave the pair their lowest score and didn’t seem to take McFadden’s injury into account as he complained about the lack of lifts.

He said: “I don’t understand why in the crescendo to such a beautiful song you did nothing – you could have done a lift there.”

Murphy told him that they had planned to end on a lift, but had needed to change the routine to accommodate his shoulder, and in his VT ahead of the performance McFadden explained that they had had to cut a section where he lifted Murphy above his head.

He was also shown falling over in his first skate for Torvill and Dean, calling the moment “right up there with my two divorces”.





Sunday night’s show featured the first elimination of the series, with ex-Neighbours star Mark Little and his partner Brianne Delcourt being voted out after a skate-off against this week’s lowest ranked couple, Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto.

All four judges voted to save the cricketer, who will be back to skate again next week.