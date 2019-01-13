Dancing on Ice's Brian McFadden dislocates shoulder in rehearsals

From Digital Spy

Dancing on Ice contestant and former Westlife star Brian McFadden has suffered a shoulder injury during rehearsals – potentially ruling him out from taking part in Sunday's show.

Brian is due to perform for the first time with his professional skating partner Alex Murphy tonight (January 13), but a nasty injury during rehearsals yesterday may have put a stop to that, with the show confirming that the singer has partially dislocated his shoulder and damaged his rotator cuff.



The injury lead to rehearsals being cut short, while Brian himself will be reassessed later today to determine whether he'd fit enough to perform.

Speaking about his injury today, Brian said the possibility of not performing was "really frustrating" as he'd been nervous all week but was ready to go.

"This is really frustrating for me because for weeks I’ve been nervous about getting here and nervous about just doing my first dress rehearsal in the studio," he said. "I do it and I love it and I was so happy, so relaxed, ready to go and this stupid shoulder has literally put me right back to the start again.

"But now I’m nervous and I don’t know what’s gonna happen. It’s so annoying cause all the work I’ve put in to get here and I felt so good after the dress rehearsal I was like, 'Yes I’m ready to go', and then now to possibly not even being able to do the show because of an injury. So annoying. So frustrating.

"And such a stupid thing to do as well. If I’d have fallen over on my skates or something but just to have been practicing lifts and pop out a shoulder is ridiculous.

"Right now it’s not my decision it’s gonna be the physio’s decision," he added.

"She’s gonna look at it in the morning and if she’s happy for me to skate then I’ll do it but we’re probably gonna have to fix a few things because there a lot of things where I lift her straight above my head so we are gonna have to alter the routine going on how my shoulder is in the morning."



Brian has been sharing videos on Instagram of him training hard throughout the week, so it will be devastating if he's unable to perform.

Brian could be seen pulling some impressive moves on Friday (January 11). He captioned the above video: "Practice practice practice, two days to go!"