Dancing on Ice's Greg Rutherford details injury ahead of operation

ITV

Dancing on Ice star Greg Rutherford has opened up on the details of an injury sustained during rehearsals.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the athlete said that he gave himself "a C-section" when sliding on the ice through the legs of pro skaters Colin Grafton and Brendan Hatfield.

The Olympian, who missed the finale of Dancing on Ice due to the injury, hadn't revealed what happened in rehearsals until today (March 21). In two videos posted on his social media, he revealed he was scheduled to have a surgery later today.

Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: Dancing on Ice future confirmed during 2024 final

"Today is surgery day," he said in a video taken during a walk with his wife Susie and their dogs.

"Loads of people have been asking: 'What happened?'. I've been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury before I had the surgery that I hadn't got round to talking about it."

Rutherford then said he tore and herniated his abs sliding on the ice: "Long story short, I leapt through the legs of Colin and managed to tear all of my abs as well as herniate. So I effectively gave myself a C-section. So yes, it was horribly painful. It needs to be operated on today and then I'll be properly on the mend. It was very painful, pretty horrible."

Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: Dancing on Ice's Adele Roberts on the "privilege" of skating with a stoma



Later in the day, Rutherford shared an update from his hospital bed saying he had 30 minutes to go before his surgery and he was feeling nervous for "the big slice" and the scar that would follow.

After missing the finale with pro partner Vanessa James, Rutherford had explained he would be seeing a specialist.

"Loads of people are asking exactly what's happened," he said on his Instagram Stories earlier this month. "I'll be able to give you a full rundown tomorrow. I'm seeing a specialist to figure out a plan of action and everything else. But my stomach is not in a good way and it's going to need fixing."

Story continues

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like