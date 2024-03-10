Advertisement

Dancing on Ice's Greg Rutherford to miss final after suffering injury

Sara Baalla
Dancing on Ice star Greg Rutherford has been forced to quit the show after sustaining an injury ahead of the live final.

The Olympian was set to battle it out tonight (March 10) against Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire and I'm a Celebrity's Adele Roberts.

Hours before the show, Greg's professional skating partner Vanessa James took Instagram to reveal that the star had been taken to hospital following a fall in rehearsals.

"Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won't be able to perform tonight. We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and received the treatment he needs," she said.

