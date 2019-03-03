Dancing on Ice's James Jordan gets a perfect score in semi-final

From Digital Spy

Congratulations are in order for James Jordan, who became the first celebrity skater to score a perfect 40 during the Dancing on Ice semi-final.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional and his partner Alexandra Schauman performed to James Bay's 'Hold Back The River' and became the first couple to score a perfect score this year - which also resulted in him receiving a hug from the notoriously frosty ice panel judge, Jason Gardiner.

After receiving the perfect score, James said: "I'm not often speechless. I’m normally quite gobby but...thank you so much. I think everyone has been brilliant this evening so far it means a lot to everyone, but to get four 10s…"

But, what did the judges have to say?

"That was the most masterful solo skate that we’ve had," Jason said. "This for me was your goosebumps moment. I have been waiting all series to be covered in goosebumps by you, and tonight you have delivered that. It was magnificent."

"It goes beyond impressive and into inspiring for me," Ashley Banjo added. "I felt like I was watching a professional out there…it was just fantastic."

The impressive score comes just days after James was hospitalised with a ripped hernia.

Dancing on Ice: The Final airs next Sunday (March 10) on ITV.

