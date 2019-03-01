Dancing on Ice's James responds to claims he's quit the series

From Digital Spy

He's one of the favourites on this year's Dancing on Ice, so fans were naturally concerned when it was reported James Jordan may have pulled out of the show.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro has now addressed the rumours, telling fans that although he has "ripped [his] hernia open", he has no intention of quitting ahead of the semi-final.

Thanking followers for their kind messages on Twitter, James wrote: "YES I have ripped my hernia open again but nothing will stop me performing on @dancingonice until you guys stop voting.

"And I never said I was pulling out!"

THANK YOU EVERYONE for all of your kind messages



YES I have ripped my hernia open again but nothing will stop me performing on @dancingonice until you guys stop voting. And I never said I was pulling out!



I know my body very well and I will be fine..... love you all 😘







- James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) February 28, 2019

Promising fans that he'll be back to his best this weekend, James added: "I know my body very well and I will be fine."

Torn hernia or not, James will be (fiercely) competing for a spot in this year's Dancing on Ice final alongside Saara Aalto, Brian McFadden, and Wes Nelson.

And with the end of the series in sight, James will soon be able to return home to Ola Jordan and "practise baby-making". His words, not ours.

Photo credit: Dancing On Ice - YouTube More

Related: Dancing on Ice star James Jordan's biggest fear comes true as he drops partner Alexandra Schauman in training

Opening up about the pressure DOI has put on his relationship, James recently admitted he had only spent "one night" at home in the past week.

"I literally just dropped my stuff off, repacked and came up, so I’m not getting much time to practise baby-making at all," he said. "Ola comes to the show on Sunday evening and then I don’t see her all week."

Dancing on Ice continues with this year's semi-final on Sunday (March 3) at 6pm on ITV.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)