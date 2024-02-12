Dancing on Ice's Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer confirm relationship status

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Dancing on Ice stars Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer have opened up about their relationship status after fans speculated the duo were an item following their steamy performances.

Miles and Vanessa have taken to the ice with aplomb as their intimate performances have captured the attention of their fans, with many wondering if the two had struck up a romantic relationship.

However, in an interview with Lorraine stand-in host Ranvir Singh, Miles and Vanessa have quashed those rumours and instead emphasised what good friends they are.

"We get it. Of course there's going to be speculation of romance. It's fun and it's nice but also it's like we really want to show how much work we're putting into this. We don't want it to be taken away like 'aw, it's a new couple or something,'" Miles said.

"We're together every day, hours and hours a day, and we have such an amazing friendship, genuinely."

The Made in Chelsea star continued: "Every routine has a story, so yes there's two dances we did, one was ballet and one was, you know, A Thousand Years, and it was all romantic and emotional, so I understand why the public think 'oh, is there something there?'"

Vanessa added: "You have to have that initial bond to create routines like that. I always said from the very beginning, 'remember this is tough. Dancing On Ice is a lot of pressure, but keep the fun.'"

Miles and Vanessa recently performed to Slade's Cum on Feel the Noize from the musical Rock of Ages during Musicals Week, which saw them receive the joint highest score of the series so far.

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

