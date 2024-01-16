Dancing on Ice's Ryan Thomas shares heartwarming video of family snow day

ITV

Dancing on Ice star Ryan Thomas has shared a heartwarming video of the day he shared with his family following a light snowfall.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan, who is competing in this year's edition of the reality skating show, captioned the sweet video: "Didn't expect to wake up to this."

In the video, Ryan can be seen building a snowman with his three-year-old son Roman, who he shares with fiancée and former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

"Let's make a snowman, yeah," Roman excitedly shouts to his dad at the start of the reel.

The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments from Ryan's celebrity friends including one from his famous brother Adam, who poked fun at Ryan's video editing skills.

"You are getting better at these videos, not quite there yet," quipped the Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star.

Recently it was revealed that Ryan was "wounded" during rehearsals just days before Dancing on Ice was set to launch. Ahead of the launch, his professional partner Amani Fancy took to Instagram to share a backstage clip of the Celebrity Big Brother winner nursing his injured shoulder with an ice pack.

Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

"The wounded @ryanRyan84 @gregrutherford (Don't worry everyone, they're just sore)," Amani captioned the clip.

Elsewhere, Ryan opened up about his decision to sign up for series 16 of Dancing on Ice, citing his daughter Scarlett, who he shares with former Coronation Street co-star Tina O'Brien, as his inspiration.

Sharing a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Scarlett is responsible for me signing up to this show, she randomly out the blue rang me and said: 'Dad I really think you should do Dancing On Ice'.

"Then coincidentally out of nowhere a week later I got the call asking me to do it... and here we are rehearsing for our first live performance."

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

