Joe Swash beat Perri Kiely in 'Dancing On Ice' final by just 1% of vote

Dancing On Ice 2020 champion Joe Swash scooped just 1% more of the vote than runner-up Perri Kiely.

The 38-year-old TV presenter pipped the 24-year-old street dancer to the post to be declared winner of the ITV celebrity ice skating talent show on Sunday March 8th.

But figures released by ITV show Swash and partner Alex Murphy received 50.53% of the final vote, while Kiely and his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer attracted 49.47% of votes from the public.

Joe Swash and his professional skating partner Alex Murphy

Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg and her partner Mark Hanretty came third. Viewers were asked to vote for their favourite of all three finalists before the one with least votes was eliminated.

Clegg, 29 – who is registered blind – received just 15.31% of the first round of voting, while the margin between Kiely and Swash was still very small.

Swash garnered 43.20%, while Kiely received 41.48%.

Swash revealed on This Morning the day after his victory that he had lost his trophy.

He said: "No we didn't find it. We have been told someone has found it under a table."

He went on: "I didn't think it was ours. I thought they give it to us and we go like 'oh, thank you', then you put it away in a box for next year."

Joe Swash was injured during his time on Dancing On Ice but went on to win the show

Swash and Murphy received perfect scores of 40 for their final three skates, which included a recreation of the famous Bolero and a Charlie Chaplin-inspired routine.

In the week leading up to Sunday's final, Swash had his ear drained for the second time after being hit with an ice skate.

Fluid had built up around the affected area leaving his ear swollen. Subsequently, the father-of-two was left sporting a large bandage around his head although it was removed by the time of the finale.