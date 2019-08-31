John Barrowman favourite to replace Jason Gardiner on 'Dancing On Ice'

John Barrowman has been tipped to take over from Jason Gardiner on Dancing On Ice (Photo: Jamy / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

John Barrowman has been tipped to take over from Jason Gardiner on the Dancing on Ice judging panel.

With the new series of Dancing On Ice set to kick off in January, it has claimed that Gardiner’s replacement has been found.

“Producers are delighted to have got John,” a TV source told The Sun.

“He’s a good fit for the show as he knows how it works and has done judging roles before.

“They also feel he’s a bit more wholesome than Jason, who put a lot of noses out of joint with some of his comments. They think John will be a big success,” the insider continued to comment.

However, Dancing On Ice bosses are yet to confirm whether or not the rumours are true.

Barrowman is no stranger to Dancing On Ice after he participated in the first series back in 2006.

Gardiner recently announced that his time on the show had come to an end.

“After all these years I feel it's time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while," he explained in a video that he posted on his Instagram account.

Jason Gardiner won't be returning to the new series of Dancing on Ice in January (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) More

Thanking his fans and followers for their support, the outspoken TV personality added: "To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years.

“I know we've gone through some controversies and I'm glad you got my unique judging style and honestly."

Gardiner’s fans expressed their sadness over the news with many claiming that Dancing On Ice will never be the same again.

“It won’t be the same without you Jason,” wrote one.

Another commented: “You will be missed it won’t be the same without you.....I wish you all the best and god bless you....”

A third user shared: “Will miss you Jason, you were my favourite judge from the start, will miss your humour and honesty.”