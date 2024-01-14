Dancing on Ice live updates: Holly Willoughby returns to TV after quitting This Morning

Holly Willoughby returns to TV with Stephen Mulhern. (ITV screengrab)

Holly Willoughby is back on our TV screens with longtime friend Stephen Mulhern by her side on Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

It is the first time Willoughby has returned to TV after it was reported she was at the centre of an alleged kidnap and murder plot. ITV's star took a break from the limelight and quit her job on This Morning following 14 years, just five months after Phillip Schofield stepped down from his presenting job.

While Schofield doesn't return to Dancing on Ice, Willoughby is in the charming company of her friend Mulhern. They have been reunited 20 years after the pair first appeared on screen together in 2004. Over the years though they have remained friends.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern on Dancing on Ice. (ITV)

Dancing on Ice has an impressive celebrity line-up including: Ryan Thomas, Roxy Shahidi, Adele Roberts, Ricky Norwood, Lou Sanders, Miles Nazaire, Greg Rutherford, Amber Davies, Claire Sweeney, Ricky Hatton, Hannah Spearritt and Eddie 'the eagle' Edwards.

Follow our live updates from Dancing on Ice below...

Live 3 updates Greg Rutherford on Dancing on Ice. (ITV screengrab) Greg Rutherford skated around the ice with Vanessa Bauer to Don't Stop Me Now. They left the judges stunned with their impressive lift that they had worked into the dance - something that hadn't been seen on the ice here before. Judge Chris heaped on the praise for the pair for performing a difficult lift. "There is no stopping you," he joked. "What really impressed me was the leap of faith... For you to catch her." However, he gave one criticism saying Rutherford needed to bend his knees more because he is so tall. Mabuse said she was looking forward to seeing the artistic side of Rutherford because he is very athletic because of his sporting history. Scores: Ashley 5.5 Oti 6.5 Jayne 6.5 Chris 6

Holly Willoughby sweetly introduces friend Stephen Mulhern Holly Willoughby returns to TV with Stephen Mulhern. (ITV screengrab) Looking fabulous in her silver number, Holly Willoughby looked dazzling as she stepped into the limelight once again. As she made her introduction, she said: "Thank you everyone." She shared her delight to be hosting the "greatest show on ice" alongside her longtime friend Stephen Mulhern. The friends were in great company and having a fabulous time on the ice. Willoughby gave Mulhern a sweet introduction saying: "Can we just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern." They go way back, having starred together for the first time on children's TV in 2004.

Holly Willoughby has returned to TV for the first time since she quit This Morning after 14 years not long after she became the target of an alleged kidnap and murder. Full of excitement to be back in the showbiz spotlight, she shared a photograph in a sparkling silver dress - perfect for her first TV appearance since the drama. She wrote: "Dancing on Ice series 16! … Let’s do this 1 sequin at a time." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) Show more updates

