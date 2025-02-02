Dancing on Ice fans rejoice as iconic soap star makes cameo

What did you miss?

Dancing on Ice gifted soap fanatics a heartwarming surprise on Sunday, 2 February, as Coronation Street icon Malcolm Hebden made a brief cameo for Sam Aston's pre-routine VT.

Best known to the nation as Weatherfield's resident fusspot Norris Cole, Hebden was a Corrie mainstay between 1994 and 2020, before hanging up his boots aged 81. This meant that he and Chesney Brown actor Aston were cast mates for 17 years in total.

Despite only appearing on screen for 60 seconds, the social media adoration for Hebden was apparent over on X, with many ITV viewers having missed his presence for the past five years.

What, how and why?

Malcolm Hebden caught up with his former co-star on the Weatherfield set (ITV screenshot)

Speaking about his former colleague prior to skating to The Who's Baba O'Riley, Aston claimed Hebden became "a grandad figure to me" whilst working together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sat across a table from one another on the Roy's Rolls set, the Dancing on Ice contender pointed out the fact their characters "didn't gel at all".

"Oh no, but we did strangely enough. I mean a huge difference in age..." replied his friend. "I also remember you used to ask for my advice Sam."

One double-barrelled pearl of wisdom he passed on was for "surrogate grandson" Aston to always know his lines and be on time to work.

Read more:

As this nostalgic exchange played out, viewers rejoiced over Hebden's TV return on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The best thing about tonight's Dancing On Ice is that it brought back Malcolm Hebden," wrote one of them.

Love Malcolm Hebdon ( Norris) ❤️ #DancingOnIce — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) February 2, 2025

Chesney and Norris. The friendship we never knew we needed #corrie #dancingonice — Dawn (@dh8641) February 2, 2025

Great to see Norris looking so well



Gutted #Corrie killed him off#DancingOnIce — @SocialMediaJon1 (@SocialMediaJon1) February 2, 2025

Which couple were eliminated this time?

Steve Redgrave and Vicky Ogden crashed out of the competition (ITV screenshot)

After opening the latest programme with his professional partner Vicky Ogden, Olympic sensation Sir Steve Redgrave's Dancing on Ice journey came to an end this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I haven't enjoyed the falling over, but it's been absolutely amazing and this young lady's been incredible," he told presenters Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Next week, the skate-off is officially back after a controversial layoff, while Chris Taylor and his new partner Robin Johnstone continue together following Vanessa Bauer's series-ending injury.

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX.