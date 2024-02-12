Dancing on Ice’s Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer speak out on romance rumours

Miles and Vanessa from Dancing On Ice deny romance rumours. (ITV screengrab)

What did you miss?

Dancing on Ice's Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer shot down speculation that there is a real life romance blossoming between them behind the scenes.

Host Ranvir Singh - who was standing in for Lorraine on Monday's instalment of the daytime TV show - questioned the pair over the romance rumour headlines that hit the news over the weekend. Singh grilled the pair, saying: "What do you make of these headlines?"

Instead, the pair enthused over their amazing friendship. Plus, Bauer pointed out the duo were doing their job if people at home thought they were falling for one another.

What, how and why?

Instead Miles and Vanessa from Dancing On Ice praised their genuine friendship. (ITV screengrab)

Nazaire joked the headlines of a romance were "terrible" and he explained that the dances looking "romantic" was purely down to how hard the pair were working on getting everything right for Dancing on Ice.

He said: "You know what for me from the get go we started this whole experience i wanted to show how much work we put into this. For Vanessa and I we get that it’s a speculation of a romance or whatever." At this point, Singh interjected to say that the speculation of a romance wasn't a bad thing. "It's not bad, it's fun," she said.

Nazaire agreed, saying: "Yeah it’s fun and it’s nice but also it's like we really want to show how much work we’ve put in." The star praised their "genuine" friendship that had blossomed out of taking part on the show.

Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer have been doing very well on Dancing on Ice. (ITV)

He added: "We don't want it to be taken away. A new couple of whatever. We're together every day hours and hours a day we have such amazing friendship genuinely, what she’s been teaching me, every routine has a story."

The Dancing on Ice competitor said the dances were both "romantic and emotional", leading him to understand how it could look like the pair are falling in love. He concluded, "I understand why the public are thinking, is there something there?"

Bauer said she was glad that the fun they were having behind the scenes was showing in their dances. Plus, she added: "From a pro point of view... I always said from very beginning, 'Just remember this is tough, it's a lot of pressure, keep the fun, keep having fun."

Nazaire said: "We laugh so much."

What else happened on Lorraine?

Miles and Vanessa were grilled over the romance headlines. (ITV screengrab)

The Dancing on Ice pair opened up on their secrets to success on the ice. Nazaire praised Bauer for trusting him with the tricky lifts on the ice and he shared his love for ice skating. He said: "She trust me. I love ice skating so much. I sent her videos of lifts we should do. I sent loads this morning already. Every week is super exciting."

Bauer added: "We have had months of training up until the very first live show. It's our responsibility to make sure they have the basic set. Miles is very safe and secure on his feet which is why I trust him to lift me above the ice."

