‘Dancing on Ice’ pro forced to pull out of live show due to ‘freak fall’ injury

Alexandra Schauman (left) has revealed she won't be performing with Joe Swash in the upcoming episode of Dancing On Ice 2019 (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Dancing on Ice star Alexandra Schauman has announced she won’t be performing in the ITV series’ upcoming live show due to a injury she sustained after a “freak fall.”

The professional skater, who is currently paired up with former I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner Joe Swash, took to Instagram to share the news, explaining that she is “absolutely heartbroken” that she is unable to take part in Sunday’s (26 January) broadcast.

"I have missed skating with [Joe] terribly this week, he always puts such a big smile on my face," she wrote, underneath a smiley selfie of the twosome.

Schauman also revealed that Alex Murphy, who was originally set to dance with television presenter Michael Barrymore before he withdrew from the competition in December 2019, will be taken over as Swash’s partner while she recovers.

"I also want to give a huge shout out to the whole DOI family and team who have given me so much love and support this week,” she concluded.

“Love you to the moon, sister,” Murphy commented on Schauman’s post, before assuring her that she’ll do her utmost to make her proud.

Schauman isn’t the first Dancing on Ice regular who has had to take a break during the show’s 2020 run so far. Just a few weeks ago, Vanessa Bauer was forced to step down after she slammed face-first in the wall of an ice rink during rehearsals.

Fortunately, the move wasn’t as serious as it looked and Bauer returned to the show - and partner Perri Keily - the following week.

Elsewhere, celebrity contestant Caprice Bourret has split from professional Hamish Gaman, following claims that he “bullied” her during training. She is now set to dance with Oscar Peters instead.

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV on Sunday at 6pm.