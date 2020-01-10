'Dancing On Ice' star Vanessa Bauer shares video of terrifying fall

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer on the ice during the Dancing On Ice 2019 photocall at ITV Studios on December 09, 2019 (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer has shared a terrifying video showing her smashing into a wall face first during training.

The professional skater said she feared she had broken her face in the frightening accident, which she called “the most embarrassing and painful fall of my career”.

Bauer is paired with Diversity's Perri Kiely in the ITV ice-skating competition and the pair have been putting in the hours at the rink.

The clip posted on Instagram shows the skater gliding towards the barrier, before she appears to trip and slams into the side.

Bauer wrote: “THAT just happened. I literally thought I broke my face

“It started off so well lol,.. good thing I know how to stop, not.”

“At least @theicecapture caught it so you’re welcome guys,” she added.

The skater later shared images showing her icing her face, with a caption saying it was “the most embarrassing and painful fall of my career”.

Bauer is not the first skater to come a cropper so far this series.

Entertainer Michael Barrymore was due to make his TV comeback as a contestant but had to pull out after taking a tumble and breaking his wrist.

He recently updated fans on his condition, saying he was “on the mend”.

“Cast reinforced today and to be removed in just 2 weeks time,” he said on Instagram.

“Thank you to all the wonderful staff at the NHS; this whole process couldn’t have been easier.”

And magician Ben Hanlin said he was left in “agony” when he fell on the ice and “smashed” his ribs.

He told fans on Instagram after the fall: “We have a problem. I've had a big injury, I've fallen over, I've smashed my ribs and they're all strapped up, and under that strapping I've got more strapping.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, on ITV.