'Dancing With the Stars' Anna Delvey elimination episode received historic fan votes

Some "Dancing With the Stars" fans may still be baffled at the early season eliminations of "90210" star Tori Spelling and former "fake German heiress" Anna Delvey, but the episode garnered historic viewer votes.

The Sept. 24 episode received more than 14 million fan votes, the most for a single episode in the series' history, according to ABC.

The show is in its 33rd season and is so far seeing high viewership.

According to an ABC press release, the Sept. 17 season premiere was seen by nearly 5 million viewers and topped TV in total viewers and adults 18-49, per Nielsen. That is a 4% increase over last season's premiere in September of last year, which garnered 4.78 million viewers.

Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough, Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa on "Dancing With the Stars," Sept. 24, 2024.

The show is currently the most live-watched reality show on broadcast and cable for that age range.

The jury is still out on the voter recount Spelling's manager playfully demanded after her departure. During an episode of Spelling's "Misspelling" podcast last month, Spelling's manager Ruthanne Secunda called the elimination an "outrage" and joked that she was "calling '60 Minutes' to do an investigation."

Rosie Perez, Gene Simmons to guest judge on 'Dancing With the Stars'

"DWTS" returned Monday after a two-week break for "Soul Train Night," featuring "Do the Right Thing" and "White Men Can't Jump" star Rosie Perez as a guest judge.

The actress, who turned 60 last month, made a fitting appearance as she got her start dancing on "Soul Train," the historic, syndicated variety show, in the 1980s.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Alfonso Ribeiro, Rosie Perez, Julianne Hough, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli on "Dancing With the Stars," Oct. 7, 2024.

The two-hour episode will be quickly followed by an elimination episode on Tuesday, featuring KISS singer and bassist Gene Simmons for "Hair Metal Night."

