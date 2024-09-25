‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Won’t Face Domestic Violence Charges Following Arrest

Artem Chigvintsev, a former pro on Dancing with the Stars, will not be facing charges after his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

According to a press release from the DA’s office, Napa County’s District Attorney Allison Haley has declined to file criminal charges.

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said. “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

Although the DA didn’t file criminal charges at this time, Haley noted that they “may revisit the case if it learns of other incidents or otherwise learns of facts or evidence not previously known.”

Chigvintsev was taken into custody on August 29 following a domestic violence incident that took place Yountville, California.

The pro dancer had previously appeared in four seasons of the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing, has been a fixture on the U.S. version for more than a decade, first as a troupe dancer and then as a pro beginning in 2014. He has appeared in 12 seasons of DTWS and 10 of the past 11 including last year, when he was paired with Charity Lawson. He won with partner Kaitlyn Bristowe in the 2020 season.

Chigvintsev was also a part of the Dancing with the Stars Live 2024 tour earlier this year.

