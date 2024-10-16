'Dancing With the Stars': Hayley Erbert Hough makes emotional return to the ballroom as dancers deliver powerful tributes on Dedication Night

“You never know what you’re capable of until you go through something like this,” Erbert Hough said after the performance.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough celebrate her return to the ballroom with a moving routine to "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone. (Eric McCandless/Disney)

And then there were eight! Dancing With the Stars was an emotional roller coaster on Tuesday as contestants took to the ballroom to dedicate their performances to the people who have impacted their lives.

It was especially personal for actress Chandler Kinney, who performed a contemporary routine to Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” with partner Brandon Armstrong.

“I am dedicating tonight’s performance to my mom," Chandler told Yahoo Entertainment before she took the floor. “She has sacrificed so much for me just so [that] I would have a chance at pursuing my dreams.”

Describing her dance as “the purest physical manifestation of thought and feeling,” Kinney said each movement mirrored her deep bond with her mother.

“She is always there to catch me when I fall, uplift me and move through life side by side,” she said.

Julianne Hough, left, chats with Chandler Kinney, center, and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, during Tuesday night's episode. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

As judge Carrie Ann Inaba said during the show, “Dance is all about communication,” and the stars took it to heart.

Brooks Nader and partner Gleb Savchenko were sent home at the end of the night, but before that, they turned up the heat with a salsa tribute to the model’s three younger sisters — who made a fun cameo on the ballroom floor.

Family was a central theme of the evening, with Phaedra Parks delivering a heartfelt rumba dedicated to her mother, Regina, set to Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” and NBA champion Dwight Howard honoring his children with his own rumba.

Joey Graziadei dazzled with his Viennese waltz, dedicated to his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, which earned him high praise from Bruno Tonioli, who crowned him the "King of Ballroom."

Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola delivered a stirring contemporary performance dedicated to his late college football coach and mentor, Mike Leach.

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and partner Rylee Arnold scored their first “nine” with a powerful Argentine tango, a tribute to the pommel horse king’s U.S. men’s gymnastics team. Similarly, Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher performed a rumba dedicated to the U.S. women’s rugby team.

Perhaps the most emotional moment of the night came when judge Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, performed a dance to Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.” The appearance marked Erbert Hough’s triumphant return to the ballroom after she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma in December 2023.

“You never know what you’re capable of until you go through something like this,” she said after the performance.

Dancer and choreographer Jenny Oehlwein told Yahoo Entertainment that dance has the ability to release emotions people often bury deep inside.

“There is no emotion that you cannot release through movement and song,” she said. “What we don’t release energetically, we store, and it manifests physically in your body.”

For Oehlwein, Erbert Hough’s comeback was a testament to how dance often says what words cannot.

“Music makes you escape into a memory, whether it’s love, joy or anger,” Oehlwein said. “Finding that truth is what makes it the most authentic performance.”

Dancing With the Stars returns for its Disney-themed episode Tuesday, Oct. 22, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

How did the stars perform?

Judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Mark Ballas (guest), Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli

Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko: Eliminated

Dance: Salsa

Song: “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William

Dedication: Her three younger sisters

Score: Carrie Ann 8, Mark 8, Derek 8, Bruno 8

Total: 32/40

Julianne Hough with Brooks Nader and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, who were eliminated during Tuesday's episode, alongside Nader's three younger sisters. (Eric McCandless/Disney)

Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson: Safe

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

Dedication: His fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.

Score: Carrie Ann 9, Mark 9, Derek 9, Bruno 9

Total: 36/40

Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson: Safe

Dance: Contemporary

Song: “Unsteady (Erich Lee Gravity Remix)” by X Ambassadors

Dedication: His late NCAA head football coach, Mike Leach.

Score: Carrie Ann 9, Mark 9, Derek 9, Bruno 9

Total: 36/40

Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold: Safe

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Song: “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes

Dedication: U.S. men’s gymnastics team

Score: Carrie Ann 8, Mark 9, Derek 8, Bruno 8

Total: 33/40

Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong: Safe

Dance: Contemporary

Song: “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack

Dedication: Her mother

Score: Carrie Ann 8, Mark 8, Derek 8, Bruno 8

Total: 32/40

Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten: Safe

Dance: Rumba

Song: “My Way” by Yseult

Dedication: U.S. women’s national rugby sevens team

Score: Carrie Ann 8, Mark 8, Derek 8, Bruno 8

Total: 32/40

Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber: Safe

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: “The Archer” by Taylor Swift

Dedication: Taylor Swift

Score: Carrie Ann 8, Mark 8, Derek 8, Bruno 8

Total: 32/40

Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy: Safe

Dance: Rumba

Song: “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion

Dedication: Her mother

Score: Carrie Ann 8, Mark 8, Derek 8, Bruno 8

Total: 32/40

Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach: Safe

Dance: Rumba

Song: “Shoot For the Stars” by Dwight Howard

Dedication: His children

Score: Carrie Ann 7, Mark 7, Derek 8, Bruno 7

Total: 29/40

