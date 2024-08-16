Danfoss announces 40 layoffs at Ames plant
Danfoss announces 40 layoffs at Ames plant
Danfoss announces 40 layoffs at Ames plant
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
It took seven corrections officers to drag Omar Rodriguez from the courtroom.
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. “Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry told Iwamasa, according to the agreement, and asked him to prepare h
The former president's latest attempt at an insult quickly backfired.
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, lives in a gorgeous mega-mansion in Hereford, England, and looked gorgeous as she showed off her bombshell curves from her lavish garden. See details.
Upper Marlboro, Maryland — President Joe Biden has come out swinging like never before against his one-time opponent, Donald Trump.“The guy we’re running against, what’s his name?” Biden asked as the crowd laughed during his first campaign trail appearance with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday. “Donald Dump? Or Donald Whatever?”In a fiery 22-minute speech at a Prince George’s County gymnasium in Maryland, Biden roared about his policy accomplishments, poked fun at concerns about his
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
Mace squirmed and tried to dodge a "yes or no" question on Donald Trump's attacks of Harris' racial identity in an off-the-rails TV moment.
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, NJ estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
“It’s not going to happen every time, but when it happens, it’s terrible.”
Ukrainian forces captured over 100 Russian troops in the largest single surrender since the start of the war two and a half years ago, according to multiple reports.The latest victory is part of a surprise incursion launched by Ukraine into Russian territory earlier this month. The surrender will not please Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was already visibly rattled during a testy televised meeting with officials earlier this week.The Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda posted a vi
"I owe Trump an apology," the "Late Night" host said.
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.
"A friend of mine attended a wedding where the groom waited till his fiancé arrived at the altar, then pulled a huge red fabric letter A out of his pocket, pinned it to the front of her dress, and walked out of the church without a word."
The Philadelphia Flyers are benefitting greatly from acquiring this forward.
It's also kind of wild how Diet Mountain Dew has emerged as such a main character in 2024.
The "Late Show" host said there are signs of trouble on the GOP ticket.
Explosions were reportedly heard across Crimea in the early hours of the morning.