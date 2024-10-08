'Dang It!': Toddler Is Adorably Outraged After Moose Eats His Pumpkin

A toddler in Eagle River, Alaska, was extremely vexed to discover most of his Halloween pumpkin missing, likely devoured by a moose, according to his mom.

Dandria Vlastnik posted this video, which was recorded in November 2023, showing the moment her son Luka discovered the crime scene.

Vlastnik said she was recently reminded of the video while driving around with Luka, who noticed a moose and asked if she remembered “when the moose ate my pumpkin.” She told Storyful moose eating pumpkins is a genuine issue in the area.

The video shows Luka, visibly frustrated, discovering his half-eaten pumpkin. He exclaims, “The moose ate my pumpkin! No moose! He just ate my pumpkin!” To which his mom responds with a sympathetic, “Dang it!”—prompting the little boy to double down with, “Yeah…dang it, moose!” Credit: Dandria Vlastnik via Storyful

