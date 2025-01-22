Storm Eowyn: 'Danger to life' weather warning issued for parts of UK
An amber wind alert has been issued for some areas of the UK on Friday, with the Met Office warning there could be "a danger to life" due to flying debris.
At least nine people are believed to have died as a result of the dangerous cold gripping much of the country, as a once-in-a-generation winter storm wreaks havoc on the Gulf Coast — a region wholly unaccustomed to winter weather.
As wildfires continued to burn in Los Angeles, three fires broke out in San Diego County, prompting evacuation orders and warnings.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement on Monday, once again placing the world's top historic emitter of greenhouse gases outside the global pact aimed at pushing nations to tackle climate change. Ignoring it only sends all that vast wealth to competitor economies, while climate disasters like droughts, wildfires and superstorms keep getting worse, destroying property and businesses, hitting nation-wide food production, and driving economy-wide price inflation. "The door remains open to the Paris Agreement, and we welcome constructive engagement from any and all countries."
A Trump executive order directs agencies to 'to route more water' across the state. But some say there's a lot more at stake.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A rare frigid storm charged through Texas and the northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday, blanketing New Orleans and Houston with snow that closed highways, grounded nearly all flights and canceled school for more than a million students more accustomed to hurricane dismissals than snow days.
A once-in-a-generation winter storm event is underway in the southern United States, which has brought significant impacts, including two 'suspected,' cold-related deaths, to cities and residents unaccustomed to winter weather
A woman who showed signs of intoxication was found with her 2-month-old and 1-year-old babies in Houston, Texas during winter storm Enzo, said police.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parched Southern California continued to face dangerous winds but could get some badly needed rain this weekend, forecasters said Tuesday, dampening the prospects of another round of killer wildfires though even a small amount of precipitation could could create new challenges like toxic ash runoff.
The outbreak of Arctic air surging across Ontario will kick off potent snow squalls to start the week
Dangerously cold temperatures continue into Wednesday across Ontario before a clipper system brings widespread light snow and lake enhancement. Brace for some slower commute times
Mild temperatures and low humidity are expected to contribute to "dangerous fire weather conditions" through Tuesday, Jan. 21
A “weather bomb” is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week. Gusts of more than 80mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings with a yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office. There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.
Millions of people living along the Gulf Coast and into the Southeast are bracing for a rare, significant winter storm that’s expected to significantly impact travel and lead to power outages due to heavy snow and ice starting Monday evening.
A clipper will dive through the Prairies this week, bringing light snow and gusty winds. While travel will be impacted, luckily, the winds won't be as strong as the most-recent event
FDOT is preparing for snow in Florida
Snow, sleet and freezing rain are set to fall across parts of southern Texas, southern Georgia and northern Florida as the storm heads east Tuesday.
A winter storm sweeping through the U.S. South on Tuesday was dumping snow at levels millions of residents haven't seen before.
Around 4,900 residents in the New Brunswick city of Edmundston and the surrounding area were without electricity Tuesday, as the region deal with severe cold. The outage was impacting N.B. Power customers, as well as clients of Energy Edmundston, the city's homegrown energy department. "We don't know what happened, and N.B. Power doesn't know, either," said Jacques Doiron, the city's fire chief and emergency measures organization co-ordinator. "We don't know when it's going to come back."