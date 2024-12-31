Rail closures and homes without power amid downpours

Rail services across Scotland have been disrupted due to line closures from heavy rain, dangerous water levels and a landslip.

Trains between Inverness and Perth have been cancelled following the closure of the main railway line in the Highlands, while mud completely blocked the line at Brora.

Hundreds of people across Scotland have also been left without power due to the bad weather.

Several weather warnings covering the whole country are in place, which have resulted in a number of Hogmanay celebrations being cancelled.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said at least 180 customers are being affected by power cuts in Ardgay and Lairg, nine in Golspie and more than 240 are without power on the north coast.

The company said engineers were working to get power restored, and that it expected "adverse weather across our network" to be blamed for the problems.

It added that "additional teams" were on duty to try and minimise disruption.

A large outage affecting more than 300 people on the north west coast from early on Tuesday is currently being restored.

The north west and central Highlands are expected to be worst hit by downpours, with a Met Office amber alert running from 00:00 until 17:00.

Drivers had to contend with challenging road conditions on the A9, near Inverness [PA Media]

Wheelie bins were toppled over by flooding on the A9 near Invergordon [PA Media]

Sepa has almost 50 flood alerts and warnings in place and has urged people to avoid going near rivers as there is a potential danger to life.

On Monday, Edinburgh's outdoor Hogmanay celebrations - among the most famous New Year's Eve celebrations in the world - were cancelled after the Met Office issued several weather warnings.

Stirling Council has urged people affected by the cancellation of other events not to travel to the city.

It also confirmed the Hogmanay event at Stirling Rugby Club is strictly ticketed and there will be no access to the Wallace Monument for the fireworks display.

The Scottish government's minister for resilience Angela Constance said it was "imperative" people in affected areas did not take unnecessary risks.

Conditions were rough in the River Dulnain, Carrbridge, on Hogmanay [BBC]

Scotland's railways have been significantly impacted by the downpours, with Network Rail dealing with 15 flooding incidents on the Far North Line.

Due to "multiple issues" along the route, ScotRail closed the Wick/Thurso line for the rest of the day, with "hazardous" road conditions meaning replacement buses cannot run either.

The operator said it had closed the Highland Main Line at Kingussie because of "extreme" rainfall overnight.

It said water levels were "well above safe limits" for trains to run, posting footage on social media of fast-flowing burns spilling onto train tracks in the area.

Network Rail also closed the line north of Inverness, between Muir of Ord and Dingwall.

Water levels at the River Tay have risen past the safe limit for trains to run.

Services between Glasgow and Edinburgh were also affected by a line closure at Carfin but it has now reopened.

On the roads, a landslip also forced the closure of the A832 on the Black Isle, between Fortrose and Avoch.

The A9 at Tomich is closed in both directions due to flooding.

Police Scotland said the road may be closed for some time.

Bear Scotland, which maintains the trunk road network, said it was helping to clear a land slip on the A82 at Lochend, in the Highlands, which left rocks and debris on the road.

BBC Scotland weather forecaster Calum MacColl said there was a "tremendous amount of surface water" around as heavy rain pushes east wards.

Sepa previously issued three severe flood warnings in the Highlands, but these were scrapped by 07:45.

The environmental body said overnight rainfall had not been as intense as expected for Aviemore and Carrbridge but urged people to stay alert around flood waters.

Police expect the A832 Fortrose to Avoch road on the Black Isle to be closed for some time [BBC]

Pascal Lardet, Sepa's flood duty manager, said there was still "particular concern" for communities along the Spey river, with other affected catchments including the Tay, Ness, Forth and Teith.

He said: "I want to be clear that communities in these areas should stay alert throughout the day and into tomorrow as some rivers will continue to rise over the course of the day and evening. People should still take any required action to protect themselves and their property.

"It's been a difficult few days across Scotland, with weather causing widespread travel disruption to road and rail networks and impacts in communities.

"Across many areas of the country there is still some deep-standing water and it's really important people are prepared and aware of the danger."

Mr Lardet added that some hazards can be hidden, so people should not attempt to walk or drive into flood water.

ScotRail - which already planned to end services early on Hogmanay - said its services were being disrupted by speed restrictions on many routes because of "very heavy rainfall".

People have been urged to check their journeys before travelling.

And ferry operator CalMac urged people to check in advance before travelling as 25 of its 30 routes were facing disruption.

Scottish government ministers and officials - including First Minister John Swinney - attended a meeting of the Scottish government's resilience room on Monday to discuss measures in place for the weather.

Minister for resilience, Angela Constance, said: "Severe flood warnings with a danger to life are rarely issued and it's imperative all those in the affected areas play their part to stay safe.

"I would urge everyone to take action now by staying away from flood water and not taking any unnecessary risks.

"I know many people will have plans to celebrate Hogmanay with friends and family but with road, rail, air and ferry services all likely to be affected by the conditions, I would urge everyone to please plan ahead to make sure it is safe to travel."

Texas star Sharleen Spiteri had been due to headline the concert in Princes Street Gardens [BBC]

Edinburgh's Hogmanay events, including a Princes Street Gardens concert by the band Texas and a fireworks display, were cancelled on Monday.

Organisers Unique Assembly said it made the decision due to fears over high winds being a risk to public safety.

Unique Assembly director Al Thomson told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme it was "the right decision to make."

He added: "We want the world to come and celebrate in Edinburgh, but I think that everyone has seen the weather we have had and the weather that is forecast over the next couple of days.

"This is a decision nobody takes lightly, but in light of the weather last night and today, it was a fairly easy decision in terms of the information we have."

Indoor events, including an Idlewild concert at the Assembly Rooms and a candlelit concert at St Giles' Cathedral, are expected to go ahead as planned.

The yellow warning of rain for Hogmanay covers central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Western Isles, Edinburgh, West Lothian and Strathclyde, including most of Argyll and Bute.

A separate warning of "persistent snow" for Orkney and Shetland will run from 05:00 throughout the entire day.

The new year is likely to bring little respite in some areas, with yellow weather warnings for snow and ice already in place for Inverness and the Highlands on New Year's Day and 2 January.