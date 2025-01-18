Dangerous cold next week, snow Tuesday

Latest Stories
- People
Mom Searches Toddler's Flu Symptoms Online, Suddenly Realizes It's Something More Serious: 'Total Shock'
Two-year-old Gracie McHugh was dismissed as having the flu, but her mom brought her back to the hospital after looking up her symptoms online
- CNN
Mental health at the forefront of golf’s mind following the tragic death of a player
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
- The Weather Network
Snow in Florida? Snowbirds face unusual cold, possible winter storm
A frigid airmass will push as far south as Florida into early next week
- The Canadian Press
Surprise finding sheds light on what causes Huntington's disease, a devastating fatal brain disorder
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
- Hello!
Princess Kate's secret trip to London revealed - report
Kate Middleton made a secret visit to London before Christmas at Sandringham. See details.
- The Weather Network
Arctic air set to flood into Ontario, but with a blast of snowfall first
A potent cold front will open the door to frigid Arctic air, with some of the coldest conditions in years set to spread across Ontario
- CBC
Parts of Canada will be bitterly cold this weekend — but don't call it a polar vortex
A rush of Arctic air will plunge parts of North America into bitter cold this weekend, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and frigid temperatures to parts of Canada.Meteorologists say temperatures could plunge by as much as 30 C in parts of the country over the coming days — so if the temperature in your neighbourhood has typically been hovering around 5 C, it could plummet to a shocking –25 C."For many places this will be the coldest weekend of the season so far," said CBC climate specialist Dar
- The Independent
Kelly Osbourne calls out celebrities using LA fires as photo op after Meghan and Harry labeled ‘disaster tourists’
‘No one asked you to come out and give hugs,’ reality star argued
- Deadline
L.A. Wildfires: Firefighters Extend Containment Amid Calmer Weather; Additional Evacuation Orders Lifted; LA Mayor Appoints Rebuilding Czar – Update
UPDATED with latest: Cooler temperatures and calm winds enabled firefighters to expand containment on the Palisades and Eaton fires Friday, as some residents were being allowed to return to their homes. While most evacuation orders are expected to remain in place for at least another week, authorities siad evacuation orders were eased or lifted in …
- The Atlantic
L.A. Isn’t Ready for What’s Next
Sooner or later, a winter storm will hit, and deadly mudslides and debris flows that will likely follow.
- The Weather Network
Significant winter storm aiming for Atlantic Canada, eastern Quebec
Prepare for deteriorating road conditions Sunday night into Monday
- CBC
Woman dies following encounter with RCMP, Manitoba police watchdog investigating
A woman died in hospital Thursday after she was taken there following an encounter with RCMP officers on Wednesday.The death was reported by RCMP to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba on Friday and the police watchdog is investigating.Police were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at a home in Vogar, Man., about 160 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the narrows of Lake Manitoba, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the IIU said in a news release.When RCMP got to the house, they found a woman u
- USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs vs Texans weather updates: Kansas City will be cold for playoff game Saturday
The Chiefs vs. Texans divisional round playoff game won't be quite as cold as Kansas City's playoff opener last year, but it will be below freezing.
- WRTV - Indianapolis Scripps
Girls wrestling explodes in popularity across the nation
Girls wrestling explodes in popularity across the nation
- USA TODAY Sports
What is a cardiac ablation? Why Jim Harbaugh needs surgery for heart condition
Jim Harbaugh has a busy offseason ahead of him. Here's what to know about his heart condition, cardiac ablations and recovery time.
- The Canadian Press
Homes were burning and roads already jammed when Pacific Palisades evacuation order came, AP finds
The first evacuation order covering neighborhoods closest to the start of the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire didn’t come until about 40 minutes after some of those homes were already burning, according to an Associated Press analysis of emergency communications and interviews with survivors.
- People
Kate Middleton Shares 'Shock' of Cancer Diagnosis and How It Affects the 'Whole Family' (Exclusive)
"It was really heart-warming to watch," Angela Terry tells PEOPLE of Princess Kate's candor when she bonded with cancer patients
- HuffPost
My 11-Year-Old Patient Was Pregnant. Here's What I Want You To Know About Being 'Pro-Life.'
"Our medical assistant came to me, panicked, and handed me a positive test. ... 'Run it again,' I sputtered — to buy some time and gather my wits and hope by some miracle it would produce a different result."
- USA TODAY
McDonald's E. coli outbreak expands to 75 people. How dangerous is it?
Federal regulators are determining the cause of the outbreak. Here's what you should know about E. coli.
- WFTS-Tampa
Families impacted by pediatric cancer to join Children's Gasparilla parade
Families impacted by pediatric cancer will participate in the annual Children's Gasparilla Parade on Saturday. Caroline Wai and her family will join the Krewe of the Nautilus on a float. Other families with the 1Voice Foundation will also be on the float.