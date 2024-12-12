Dangerous cold and wind chills lock onto the Prairies

A temperature roller-coaster is in store for the Prairies this week as a blast of Arctic air travelled towards the region on Tuesday.

Tuesday night, we saw the coldest temperatures of the year across Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Winnipeg’s overnight low was -30.7 C, a noticeable difference as the normal for this time of year is -19 C.

Daytime highs for Thursday will continue to be well below normal as the Arctic air continues to linger over the eastern Prairies and northwestern Ontario for Thursday.

Temperatures will range anywhere from -7 C to -26 C for daytime highs. Average daytime temperatures for this time of year ranges in the upper negative teens.

We can’t forget the northerly winds that made it feel a lot colder, with wind chills that ranged from -20 to -40 at times. Heading into Wednesday overnight, wind chill values will be feel bitterly cold, ranging from -10 to -45.

But some good news is on the way, though.

The trough carrying the cold air will continue to travel east and impact Eastern Canada Thursday and Friday. That means temperatures will rebound as the cold air heads east and some Pacific flow will help temperatures rebound.

Calgary, Alta., is slightly protected by the the ridge of high pressure parked over southern B.C., so temperatures will jump to above freezing on Saturday with a high of 3 C. Meanwhile, Regina, Sask., will have to wait until Sunday to see temperatures close to freezing, giving the city a break from the bitter cold.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates on the Prairies.