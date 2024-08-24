Dangerous heat builds in on Sunday

Latest Stories
Watch: Black bear approaches girl, grabs her leg in ‘scary moment’
A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter. Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by
- NextShark
Resurfaced video shows Kobe Bryant trash talking Jeremy Lin
A recently resurfaced video from 2014 showing Kobe Bryant relentlessly trash talking former Lakers teammate Jeremy Lin during practice has sparked renewed discussion about Bryant's leadership tactics. Some expressed discomfort with Bryant's approach, with one commenter writing, "I don’t like this version of Kobe Bryant."
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
After The Leafs Dump John Tavares, The Rangers Just Might Lure Him Back to New York
There is a world where the Rangers could target John Tavares once he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
One of the police officers involved in Scottie Scheffler's arrest at PGA Championship was charged and arrested for theft
In one of the wildest stories of the last 10 years in golf, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, just a month after winning his second green jacket at the Masters, was arrested early Friday morning of the PGA Championship back in May. Since his arrest, Scheffl
- The Hockey News - Nashville Predators
Ex-Predators Defenseman Tyson Barrie Could Be Signed by Former Team
Tyson Barrie didn't fit well with the Nashville Predators, but might get another contract by his previous team.
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Former Lightning Forward Still Searching for New Home
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward is still one of the most notable free agents available.
- HuffPost
Keanu Reeves Signs With Canadian Hockey Team And Once Again Proves He Is 'The One'
The "Matrix" star played hockey throughout his youth and even considered going pro — before Hollywood came knocking.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Hughes Asked Suzuki About Laine
French TV Station TVA reported yesterday Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes gave his captain a call before pulling the trigger on the Patrik Laine deal.
- The Canadian Press
Red Sox catcher Jansen set to make history on Monday against Blue Jays
BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Yahoo News Canada
American football fans rip CFL over 'ridiculous' rouge rule: 'Imagine being rewarded for missing'
American football fans recently got a taste of the CFL and one of its quirky rules, and it's probably safe to assume they're not impressed.
- The Canadian Press
Ninth-inning homers from Loperfido, Barger lift Blue Jays over Angels 5-4
TORONTO — Addison Barger will require a video review of his first walk-off homer in Major League Baseball because after his massive moment he had difficulty relaying what it was like to be mobbed by his Toronto Blue Jays teammates.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: 'My Guys' — Scott's Pianowski's favorite draft targets of 2024
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski lays all his cards out on the table.
- The Canadian Press
Golfer disqualified from Women's British Open after caddie uses distance-measuring device
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer was disqualified from the Women's British Open on Friday because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course.
- PA Media: Sport
Aryna Sabalenka admits she should have taken a break after death of ex-boyfriend
Sabalenka is looking to add the US Open title to last week’s Cincinnati Open victory.
- USA TODAY Sports
Little League World Series highlights: Florida will see Chinese Taipei in championship
The Little League World Series Championship is set with Chinese Taipei set to take on Florida. Here is how all the action went down.
- Business Insider
Saudi Arabia's Neom is getting electric shuttle ships that appear to hover over water to transport passengers in its waterways
Neom, Saudi Arabia's futuristic megacity, has ordered Candela P-12s, high-speed electric shuttle ships that look like they hover over water.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Watch: Ludvig Aberg gets a bloody nose, buries a 53-foot bomb at 2024 BMW Championship
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — U2 once recorded the album "Under a Blood Red Sky" not far from Castle Pines Golf Club at famed Red Rocks. Instead of Sunday, Bloody, Sunday, it was Saturday, bloody, Saturday for Ludvig Aberg at the BMW Championship. The Swede got a bloody n
- CBC
B.C. residents frustrated by FortisBC's 'devastating' tree trims
Residents in Keremeos, B.C., are up in arms after trees around the Southern Interior community have had their branches trimmed.Dozens of trees near power lines have had their branches trimmed by a contractor for FortisBC, which provides natural gas and electric services in the area.Residents of the village, located around 80 kilometres south of Kelowna, took to social media over the past few days to share photos and voice their frustration. One member of a local Facebook group called it "Keremeo
- The Canadian Press
Novak Djokovic gets why tennis players have questions about Jannik Sinner's steroids case
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic gets why some tennis players question whether there’s a double-standard in the sport after Jannik Sinner was not suspended despite twice testing positive for steroids, and said Saturday he agrees that there is “a lack of consistency.”
- USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Montgomery slams Boras' negotiations: 'Kind of butchered it'
Jordan Montgomery expressed his frustration with his former agent, Boras, which he believes cost him a potential big contract.