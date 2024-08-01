Dangerous intersection in Dearborn Heights leads to speeding, a crash
A Dearborn Heights community is fed up after drivers carelessly blow through stop signs and speed on Appleton Street, just blocks away from a school.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, alleges her ex-husband left her in a jungle to die
An American woman who went to India a decade ago to study yoga and meditation has claimed she survived without food and water for 40 days after being shackled to a tree by her former husband.U.S. citizen Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found starving and emaciated on Saturday by a local shepherd in a remote forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra about 25 miles from Goa, according to reports.The shepherd broke an iron chain that was used to secure her to the tree. Police said she was severel
Maria Coto, 56, died after suffering severe brain bleed, brain swelling and multiple facial fractures in May, per authorities
The flight attendant involved in an incident that led to Terrell Davis’ removal from a United Airlines plane in handcuffs “is no longer employed” and the NFL Hall of Famer’s “no fly” ban has been lifted, the airline told CNN Tuesday.
A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a
A post-mortem examination revealed 94 separate injuries on Mehmet Koray Alpergin’s body.
A Toronto father and son who were arrested while in the "advanced stages" of planning a violent attack have been charged with multiple terrorism-related offences, the RMCP say.Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, face a total of nine charges; including conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit or at the direction of a terrorist group — namely the Islamic State, a Sunni Muslim militant group.RCMP Assistant Commissioner Matt Peggs announced the charges at a news conference in
A team of more than 200 firefighters have come to Canada from South Africa as Western Canada battles hundreds of wildfires sparked by an intense heatwave in early July.
Jordan Turpin helped her siblings escape their parents' abuse in the so-called "House of Horrors" in January 2018
Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were rescued following a human sex trafficking sting at San Diego's Comic-Con Convention.
LONDON (AP) — Far-right protesters fueled by anger and false online rumors hurled bottles and stones at police, wounding more than 20 officers Tuesday outside a northwest England mosque near where three girls were fatally stabbed a day earlier.
Hannah Hunt, 28, was able to send a text message pleading for help for her and her mother and sister.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month.
The Army has stopped paying wages and allowances to a U.S. soldier sentenced last month to nearly four years in a Russian penal colony and may prosecute him if he returns to the United States, U.S. officials said. Gordon Black, a 34-year-old staff sergeant, was convicted in Russia of theft and threatening murder. He was also having an extramarital affair - prohibited in the U.S. military - with a Russian woman named Alexandra Vashchuk, who he met during a deployment in South Korea.
Hershey and Bella wandered away from home. After a frantic search their owners learned the dogs were dead.
Three of the five 9/11 defendants at Guantanamo Bay -- including alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed -- have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday. Gary B. Sowards, the lead attorney Mohammed, confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday evening that the agreement does not include the death penalty but means his client will essentially serve life in prison. The other two conspirators who have agreed to the agreement aside from Mohammed are Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.
Canada's emergency preparedness minister is defending an official request he made to use Canadian soldiers as a backdrop for a concert by Punjabi pop star Diljit Dosanjh, one of India's biggest actors and singers.As first reported in The Globe and Mail, Harjit Sajjan received a letter mid-April asking if Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members would participate in Dosanjh's show in Vancouver on April 27. According to a statement from Sajjan's office, the minister then forwarded the request "along wi
Even Mexico’s largest corporations are now being hit by demands from drug cartels, and gangs are increasingly trying to control the sale, distribution and pricing of certain goods. On Monday, the head of the business chambers' federation in Tamaulipas state, across the border from Texas, gave television interviews complaining about drug cartel extortion in the state. Hours later on Tuesday, Julio Almanza was shot to death outside his offices in the city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.
A Calgary woman is tired of all the garbage and she's pushing back.Fiona McKenzie has lived in Inglewood for about a quarter of a century, but in recent years, as the popularity of Harvie Passage has skyrocketed, so has the sea of garbage left behind."From diapers to shoes, to wipes, cigarette butts, cups, plastic rings from beer cans," McKenzie lamented to the Calgary Eyeopener."This past Saturday, just walking along the bike path, I found a mini beer keg that someone just dumped there."Fiona M
Houston police said the 2-year-old girl was attacked inside a home by 3 Rottweilers where she was being babysat.