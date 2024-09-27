'Dangerous rescue': Helene's rains leave dozens stranded on hospital roof

Dozens of patients and hospital staff were stranded on a rooftop at Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tennessee, on Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Ballad Health.

Floodwaters and high winds from Helene prevented ambulances, rescue boats and even helicopters from reaching the hospital, the statement says. Ballad Health says that as of about 12:30 p.m., 54 people were on the roof and seven were in rescue boats.

"The hospital has been engulfed by extremely dangerous and rapidly moving water." the statement said. A "dangerous rescue operation" was underway, Ballad Health said in the statement.

Helene news: Helene wreaking havoc across Southeast; 22 dead; 4.5M in the dark: Live updates

The health system's website said Unicoi County Hospital, in the eastern part of the state, was closed "due to inclement weather," as were some clinics. Other facilities might be operating on a modified schedule and patients and visitors were being urged to call before going to the facilities, whose emergency rooms would remain open.

Calls to Ballad Health System were not immediately returned.

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Helene dumped heavy rainfall throughout the Southeastern U.S. Friday, Erwin, Tennessee, was under a flood warning, high wind warning and a flash flood warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm was expected to make a northwest turn as a weakening tropical depression later Friday, with wind speeds as high as 35 mph, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: People stranded on Unicoi County Hospital roof in Erwin, Tennessee