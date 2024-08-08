Dangerous river flooding possible as Debby moves to the north, SC governor warns

Although Tropical Storm Debby is moving out of South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster continues to urge residents to be alert and mindful for the potential of more flooding and rivers crest around the state.

For the fourth day, McMaster and state emergency management officials held a news briefing Thursday on conditions related to Tropical Storm Debby. The state, so far, continues to remain free of fatalities and storm-related injuries. But McMaster re-emphasized the potential for danger from flooding due to rising rivers.

“We’re entering the third act of this three act play,” McMaster said. “The rains may be gone, but river flooding will take place, and there will be a lot of that.”

After making landfall near the Pee Dee area at 2 a.m. Thursday morning, Debby is now located about 55 miles southeast of Charlotte, with wind speeds at about 40 mph, according to John Quagliariello of the National Weather Service in Columbia.

The storm’s movement has increased to 10 mph and should be fully into North Carolina shortly, Quagliariello said.

Like McMaster, Quagliariello cautioned against residents letting their guards down as “we have ongoing flooding concerns and rising rivers that we still need to contend with.”

The highest winds associated with Debbie’s landfall Thursday ranged from 48 to 43 mph along coastal South Carolina.

Wind speeds are expected to diminish throughout Thursday night into Friday, according to Quagliariello. He added that bands of heavy rainfall developed yesterday and continued into this afternoon, mainly impacting the northeast portion of the state, which received between four to seven inches of rain over a 24 hour period.

Quagliariello said the threat of flash flooding threat could persist into Thursday night, as outer bands from Debby continue to impact the area.

“The next phase of the event will be the considerable rises on area rivers, with many across the eastern part of the state expected to reach moderate flood stage and a few possibly major flood stage,” Quagliariello said.

Rivers of particular concern include the Cheraw River, Pee Dee River and little Pee Dee River near Galivants Ferry. Officials are also warning of flooding from the Edisto River near Givhans Ferry and the French Quarter Creek near Eugene, according to Quagliariello, adding that some of the river flooding, especially on the Pee Dee, will be long lasting.

Across the state, one home was destroyed during the course of the storm, while 15 others sustained major damage, according to S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson. Another 70 homes were minimally damaged.

Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Horry have reported a total of 16 businesses that have experienced some level of damage, Stenson said.

“We know the work is not through yet, and after the flooding is over, then we have a lot of cleaning to do,” McMaster said.