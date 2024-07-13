Dangerous, stultifying myths have infested our entire political class

The culture wars are nothing new. They hark back to Renaissance debates, indeed to Classical Greece - The School of Athens, Raphael

There are three myths dominating political discussion at the moment which are peculiarly dangerous because they seem plausible when they are, in fact, demonstrably wrong.

The first one, which sounds convincing because it is actually tautologous, is the mantra, “Elections are always won on the centre ground”.

But any campaign theme which gets the support of the majority of the population is, by definition, on “the centre ground” of public opinion. It has proved that it represents the most widely held view of what the country wants by winning the election.

This does not mean that any party wishing to succeed must find in advance the precise formula which most voters believe to be the happy medium between two polar opposites. The centre ground is not a pre-existing location which every successful party must seek out. It is determined as much as anything by the arguments and solutions put forward by politicians who aim to persuade the electorate that their proposals are the most rational and appropriate on offer.

By that process, they establish the parameters of what will then come to be recognised as the current “centre ground”, a designation whose limits have, in fact, shifted dramatically within living memory.

In the trades unions’ heyday of the 1970s, that magical territory was far to the Left of where it is today. By the time of the Thatcher landslide of 1983, it had moved spectacularly to the Right. With the Blairite reformation, it became a wildly optimistic blend of Left and Right embracing both social democratic “fairness” and free markets.

These changes in the definition of what constituted reasonable government were brought about by compelling ideas, evidence and sometimes charismatic leadership which led public opinion rather than following it. Indeed, every political era reinvents what comes to be understood as the centre ground.

The second mythical doctrine is peculiarly nasty because it is aimed at the most sacred personal ties within families.

There is now a widely propagated view that a bitter intergenerational war over wealth and advantage dominates relations between parents and grandparents, and younger adults who see themselves as having lost out in the historic economic stakes.

The boomer cohort, many of whom certainly did benefit from freak rises in property values as well as the most bountiful era of state-financed higher education, are supposedly clinging to their ill-gotten gains with a smug, selfish disregard for their less fortunate progeny who respond with sullen resentment. Really?

This isn’t a description of any family that I know. Older households, including my own, who benefited from a bizarre – never to be repeated – property boom (accompanied, incidentally, by terrifying inflation rates) are fully aware of the relative disadvantages of younger people.

Many of them are directly assisting their children much further into adult life than would have been expected a few decades ago. Some are seriously considering quite drastic steps – such as equity release on the homes they now own outright – in order to fund property purchases by their grandchildren. One of the worrying considerations that comes with that solution is that it will diminish the value of the inherited property, and so deprive their children of the future prosperity they might have been counting on.

Yes, these are the thoughts that actually preoccupy that supposedly selfish older generation who, in fact, lived through hardships in their youth which today’s young people would scarcely comprehend, when central heating was a luxury and nobody had heard of most of the technology which has revolutionised daily life.

Then we come to the third pillar of received wisdom: that the absurdities of the culture wars, which make nonsense of the language and subvert the most fundamental facts of human existence, must represent an unprecedented collapse of rationality.

When a former prime minister has to remind a present one that a woman has a vagina and a man has a penis, we have surely passed the limits of reason. This is not social change as we know it: it is pathological, a form of mass insanity in which the word “truth” has ceased to mean anything. But, in fact, this is not so much an abandonment of the concept of truth as a reversion to a much earlier form of it.

It is a return of the medieval definition of what is true, of what is known in philosophy as the “coherence theory” of truth as opposed to the “correspondence theory”.

What is accepted as verifiable fact is that which is derived from the teachings of authority. Statements are true if they follow consistently from the first principles of, in the medieval case, the received word of God, and in the modern version, the feelings and emotions of the individual. (Hence, the explicit, and unanswerable, expression “my truth”.) They do not need to correspond to any objective reality.

They should not, indeed cannot, be corroborated by empirical evidence which is irrelevant. That is why the Vatican dismissed what Galileo saw through his telescope which seemed to refute religious teaching: because what could be seen with the eye had no bearing on the absolute truth which was dictated by Church doctrine.

This dispute about the nature of what is true goes back further than the Middle Ages. It was the principal argument between Plato – who believed that ultimate truth lay in the metaphysical Ideal Forms of which our world was merely a shadow – and Aristotle who insisted that it was the perceived material world that embodied reality.

In Raphael’s painting, The School of Athens, Plato is depicted pointing upwards to the realm of the invisible Forms, while Aristotle gestures firmly at the ground with his outstretched hand as if to say, “This is where reality lies – in the visible, tangible earth around us.”

So no, this is not some brand new kind of derangement – a unique mass collapse of sanity – that we are living through. It is something much worse: a return to a dogmatic, authoritarian version of truth that we thought had been displaced by the acceptance of objective fact and scientific discovery which made possible all the advances of the modern world.