Dangerously cold the next 48 hours

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch
Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40 percent, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “T
- HuffPost
I Went To A Nudist Swingers Resort Without My Girlfriend. Here's What Happened.
"What awaits a monogamous lesbian on vacation by herself with mostly heterosexual couples looking to play? A lot of fun."
- USA TODAY
'Shock and awe': Trump plans 100 immediate executive actions. Here's what could be coming.
Donald Trump intends to start his second White House term by unleashing more than 100 executive orders and directives.
- The Daily Beast
Harry and Meghan Divorce Allegations Make a ‘Bad Time Worse,’ Friend Says
Friend questions Vanity Fair’s “divorce” story The brutal Harry and Meghan divorce allegations in this week’s bombshell Vanity Fair article have made “a bad time worse” for the couple, an old friend of Harry’s who still lives in the U.K. has told The Daily Beast. The storied publication made an astonishing claim that a member of Meghan’s team spoke to publishers regarding her writing a book about divorce if she were to split from Harry.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Phoned Kid Rock About Strippers and Inauguration Rally
Kid Rock said President-elect Donald Trump personally phoned him to inquire about whether the Secret Service banned the rock singer from having strippers on stage at a Trump rally set to take place Sunday in Washington D.C. The “Bawitdaba” hitmaker told Fox & Friends Sunday that Trump got second-hand word of a joke he’d made and, not knowing whether it was serious, called to see if the federal law enforcement agency had indeed banned pole dancers from his victory rally at Capital One Arena. “Fri
- HuffPost
'That's Just Weird': GOP Lawmaker Shamed Over 'Creepy' Nickname For Trump
Rep. Byron Donalds had an odd way of describing the president-elect.
- Hello!
Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie has a very famous dad – and you'll definitely recognise him
Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie is famous in his own right for playing Reggie Jackson in the hit BBC period drama – but did you know that he has a very well-known dad?
- The Canadian Press
Eggs in B.C., Ont., Man., recalled over salmonella concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall due to a possible salmonella contamination of certain brands of eggs in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and other possible provinces and territories.
- GOBankingRates
Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...
- Global News
John Bolton on what Trump might want from Canada
John Bolton was once one of Donald Trump's closest advisers. And to deal effectively with the new American president, Bolton warns Canada should not only focus on border security spending.
- The Weather Network
How to survive Canada’s winter: Just move to this frost-free city
While much of Canada battles sub-zero temperatures and endless snowfall, this city remains an anomaly—a mild oasis amid the country's frozen winter landscape.
- The Daily Beast
Lindsey Graham Berates CBS Host for Tough Questions: ‘Worry About Reporting the News Fairly’
Republican senator and Donald Trump ally Lindsey Graham blasted CBS Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan after she questioned him on the incoming Trump administration’s threats against journalists. Brennan had been interrogating Graham on whether he endorsed Kash Patel to become the next FBI director despite several questions raised by US lawyers and national security veterans who have worked with him. When the CBS host asked Graham whether he would be asking Patel about his threats against journa
- The Weather Network
Winter storm watches in Florida ahead of once-in-a-generation storm
A major storm could drop significant amounts of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain across the U.S. Deep South through Tuesday
- FTW Outdoors
Patrick Mahomes’ shameless flop on non-late hit is sign NFL needs to institute a flopping penalty
Patrick Mahomes is already one of the greatest NFL players of all time. He shouldn't be able to create more advantages for himself by playing outside the lines and gaming the referees. (And those referees
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Superstar Gets Benched Vs. Senators: Here's Why
The Bruins benched their star player against the Senators.
- Reuters
Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.
- The Daily Beast
Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C
Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion
It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.
- The Canadian Press
Trump's family circle has a different look as he returns to the White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday, his family circle will look a little different than it did when he first arrived eight years ago.
- The Daily Beast
Don Jr.’s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Tags Along With Him for Inauguration Festivities
Donald Trump Jr. had an unexpected guest in tow as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The friendly exes were captured in a video posted to Eduardo’s Instagram stories, captioned “🇺🇸🤝🇧🇷 Time to celebrate buddy" and tagging Don Jr., who