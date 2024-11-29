'Dangerously cold wind chills': Millions facing frigid temperatures, snow

Christopher Cann and Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
Updated ·7 min read

blast of Artic air was set to unleash bone-chilling temperatures Friday into the weekend across much of the central and eastern U.S. as parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast face multiple feet of snow during one of the nation's busiest travel periods.

The core of the Arctic air will be concentrated in the northern Plains and upper Midwest into early next week, with highs in the single digits, teens and 20s, according to AccuWeather. The National Weather Service warned the region, some of which has already begun to experience heavy, lake-effect snow, to brace for "dangerously cold wind chills."

Over the long holiday weekend, the cold air will push south and east, plunging temperatures to near freezing from central Texas to northern Florida and up to New York. Even for areas familiar with Arctic air, the looming front will drop temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below historical averages for the end of November and early December.

By Saturday morning, about 196 million Americans will be waking up to below-freezing temperatures, according to Weather.com. For the millions in states along the Interstate 95 corridor, "this will be the coldest start to meteorological winter in years," according to AccuWeather.

Drivers move slowly on a snow-covered Grandview Boulevard on Nov. 29, 2024, in Erie, Pa.
Wind chills could cause frostbite in minutes, forecasters warn

Meteorologists issued urgent warnings about dangerously cold winds and temperatures in North Dakota and Alaska on Friday night and Saturday.

In portions of both states, wind chills could reach as low as 30 below zero.

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the National Weather Service office in Bismarck, North Dakota, said.

Detroit officials warn of treacherous driving conditions

As people head to stores to take advantage of Black Friday deals, officials in Michigan warned residents to drive carefully over icy and snow-covered roads.

Less than an inch of snow is expected in metro Detroit, but that's enough to make pavement especially slick. The Michigan State Police warned there is "just enough snow to highlight those drivers with the risky driving behaviors," adding, "hopefully, we can act like we have been there before."

State police said Friday that westbound lanes in a portion of Interstate 696 was closed to allow the Michigan Department of Transportation "the ability to put salt down on the freeway."

Shoppers and travelers were being urged by police to increase their following distance in case they lose control of the vehicle and to pack a winter emergency kit. They also were reminded to buckle up, put their phones down, move over and generally just be kind.

– Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press

Pennsylvania city declares snow emergency

Officials in the Pennsylvania city of Erie declared a snow emergency on Friday, asked residents to stay off the roads and imposed major travel restrictions as heavy snow began falling across the Great Lakes region.

Erie, which sits on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Buffalo, could see 30 to 50 inches of snow from Friday through Sunday.

The declaration extended the inner-city parking regulations over the weekend, according to a news release. The city stated that if it is an odd calendar day, residents should park on the North or West side of the street. If it is an even day, residents should park on the south or east side of the street.

Drivers on I-90, I -79 and I-86, anywhere in the county, are restricted to 45 mph because of snow packed roads, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The highways are also under a Tier 4 restriction, meaning commercial vehicles, including tractor trailers and buses, are not permitted, as of early Friday morning.

– Nicholas Sorensen, Erie Times-News

Snow falls on Black Friday at the Fashion Mall at Keystone on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis.
Western New York on high alert ahead of snowstorm

New York officials banned some commercial vehicles from taking to the roads in western New York and staged more than 100 National Guard members as authorities anticipate up to 6 feet of snow to fall in some communities through early next week.

As lake effect snow moves into parts of Western New York, Central New York and the North Country, we are monitoring the situation closely and mobilizing resources to respond,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Alongside our partners in local government, we are taking every step necessary to protect New Yorkers and keep our communities safe.”

Empty and tandem commercial vehicles were banned on portion of Interstates 96, 90 and 86 as well as State Route 219 in western New York beginning Friday at 3 p.m.

Snow plow crews have begun clearing roads across the region. The state's Department of Transportation asked residents to watch out for the plow and "only travel if absolutely necessary during snowstorms."

Airports deice planes as freezing temperatures set in

The Federal Aviation Administration said crews were taking preventative measures to ensure planes were safe to fly in freezing temperatures.

Crews sprayed planes with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice at New Mexico's Albuquerque International Sunport, Burlington International Airport in Vermont, Ohio's Akron-Canton Regional Airport and MBS International Airport in Michigan, according to the FAA.

While multiple airports in the upper Midwest and Northeast warned travelers to drive safety as snow piled up on roads, no major delays have been reported at airports on Friday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

Snow will create hazardous driving conditions, forecasters warn

Across the Great Lakes region, drivers should take extra caution on Friday and through the weekend as freezing temperatures and heavy snow are expected to make roads slick and lower visibility.

Winter storm warnings and advisories were in place from northern Wisconsin to Michigan and western New York, where some communities could see up to 6 feet of snow by early next week. As the most intense bands pass, snow could fall at rates as high as 5 inches per hour.

"Should a traveler become stranded, the situation can quickly escalate to a life-threatening emergency given the conditions," AccuWeather meteorologist Jonathan Porter warned in an online forecast.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service in Marquette, Michigan, said in a statement. Similar warnings were issued for communities across the Great Lakes region. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes" and holiday travel.

Freeze warnings and watches expected in Texas, Florida

Across the South, from eastern Texas to northern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, freeze warnings and watches for temperatures in the low 30s were set to take effect Friday night.

"Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless," read a statement issued by the weather service in Jacksonville, Florida. "To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

Where is snow likely to fall?

On Friday, parts of the Central Appalachians will be sprinkled with light snow, according to the weather service. By Saturday, those in the middle Mississippi Valley to the central Appalachians can expect light to moderate snow.

There will be lighter snowfall over most of the west coast of the lower peninsula of Michigan. Parts of the northern lower Peninsula of Michigan will see heavy lake-effect snow. Heavy lake effect snow will also develop downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario through Sunday, the weather service said.

Forecasters expect a wave of low pressure over parts of the central Plains that will move eastward to the central Appalachians by Sunday when it will produce light to moderate snow Saturday into Sunday morning.

High temperatures predicted for Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Rain to soak Florida, Gulf Coast states over the weekend

Meteorologists say a slow-moving front across Florida will help create showers and thunderstorms over the state and other parts of the central Gulf Coast on Friday into Saturday.

The rain will be accompanied by a drop in temperatures across the region as the blast of Arctic air moves in.

