Dangers of artificial intelligence in New Mexico amid elections
Dangers of artificial intelligence in New Mexico amid elections
Dangers of artificial intelligence in New Mexico amid elections
Republican activist approached state lawmaker with concerns about election-related measures after Trump loss leads to conservative scrutiny of election system
The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…
‘Donald Trump is losing his marbles,’ former Congressman and Republican Adam Kinzinger said
The FBI executed a search warrant against Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) last Friday, the congressman confirmed after a local news report highlighted the investigation.Ogles, who has been facing scrutiny over his campaign finances for months, said in a post on X that the FBI “took possession of my cell phone.”News Channel 5 Investigates, the same Nashville area local program that first reported the FBI search, began reporting last year about discrepancies in Ogles’ financial disclosure forms—including a
Donald Trump's niece also drew a stark comparison between the former president's campaign and that of Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli
Former President Trump attacked ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in a late-night post about what he called a “nasty and totally inappropriate” interview with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). Stephanopoulos’s contentious interview Sunday with Donalds on ABC’s “This Week” featured the pair going back and forth over Trump’s promise to pardon defendants convicted for their role…
Hours before former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally launched the first impeachment investigation into former president Donald Trump in 2019, she received a call from the subject of the probe himself.
On several occasions in the past, Conor McGregor has offered public support for Donald Trump, but all it took was one video of the former U.S. president praising Khabib Nurmagomedov to undo it all. On Monday, a clip from a Trump interview with internet personality Adin Ross…
CNN senior political commentator Van Jones reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris’ decision to select Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate in the 2024 election.
The longtime Democratic strategist also taunted Trump with a date and location for when Kamala Harris should debate him on Fox News.
Pollster Nate Silver’s election forecast now shows Vice President Harris narrowly leading former President Trump for the first time since the model launched. Harris tops Trump by 1.4 percentage points in the Silver Bulletin’s national polling average, marking the vice president’s first lead in the forecast. The latest model shows Harris with 45.5 percent support…
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court refused to intervene in the New York criminal conviction of Donald Trump for hiding hush-money payments, rejecting a long-shot bid by Missouri and other Republican-led states to delay the former president’s sentencing until after the election.Most Read from BloombergAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingThe 5 Coastal States That Face the Most Devastating Flood RiskSinger Akon’s
Former President Trump on Sunday night appeared to gloat in response to the global market sell-off and suggested his Democratic rivals were to blame. “STOCK MARKETS CRASHING. I TOLD YOU SO!!! KAMALA DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE. BIDEN IS SOUND ASLEEP. ALL CAUSED BY INEPT U.S. LEADERSHIP!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Sunday…
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.
"Russia's invitation to take part in the inauguration of President Sheinbaum was sent to President Putin," a representative of the Mexican embassy said, according to Izvestia. "The Russian President will decide whether he will participate in the ceremony himself or appoint another high-ranking official to do so on his behalf."
A single wallet sold $2 million worth of the token earlier Tuesday, causing market capitalization to fall from $55 million to as low as $2 million almost instantly.
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Olympic gold medalist Vivian Kong said she would quit her fencing career days after controversy erupted over her apparent support for Beijing’s crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement, underscoring political tensions in the Asian finance hub.Most Read from BloombergAfrica’s Richest City Needs $12 Billion to Fix InfrastructureNew York City’s Outdoor Dining Sheds Will Start DisappearingSinger Akon’s Multibillion-Dollar Futuristic City in Africa Gets Final NoticeThe
The actor summed up Donald Trump, JD Vance and other Republicans with two blunt words in the song performed for the online “Comics for Kamala” event.