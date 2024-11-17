Danica McKellar Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary with Scott Sveslosky: 'Luckiest Woman on the Planet'

The 'Wonder Years' alum said she remembers "the golden glow" on her husband's face as she walked down the aisle in 2014

David Livingston/Getty Danica McKellar and Scott Sveslosky attend the 23rd LA Times Festival of Books at USC on April 21, 2018

Danica McKellar is celebrating 10 years of marriage with husband Scott Sveslosky!

On Friday, Nov. 17, the Wonder Years alum, 49, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram to ring in the milestone occasion.

"Exactly 10 years ago, we said, 'I do!' 💍," McKellar began the caption of her post.

"November 15, 2014, just before 6:30am, we held a small, sunrise ceremony on a secluded beach in Kauai - only 20 people, including us. ❤️," she continued.

Danica McKellar Instagram Danica McKellar and Scott Sveslosky

The actress added that she still remembers "the golden glow" on her husband’s face as she made her way down the aisle.

"Ten years [have] flown by, and I feel like the luckiest woman on the planet," McKellar concluded. "Happy 10 year anniversary, my love!"

Related: Danica McKellar Takes a Dip in the Frigid Pacific Ocean Ahead of 49th Birthday: 'Cozy Is Overrated'

McKellar's post included two pictures from their wedding day, the first of which showed Sveslosky dipping his bride in their wedding attire as they kissed on the beach amid a romantic sunrise.

The next snap featured the loving couple sharing their first kiss during their wedding ceremony.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Mazur/BMA2015/WireImage Scott Sveslosky and Danica McKellar attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada

McKellar and Sveslosky, who is a lawyer, wed roughly a year after their first date.

They had initially met for coffee in October 2013 after being set up by mutual friends, and ended up spending the entire day together.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Danica McKellar Instagram Danica McKellar with her son Draco and Scott Sveslosky

Last month, the Hallmark star posted about the anniversary of her first date with Sveslosky on social media.

“Exactly 11 years ago today, Oct 16, 2013, my life changed forever when I met Scott on a blind date, set up via mutual friends,” she wrote in the caption while sharing several photos of them together.

Related: Danica McKellar Is Ready to Flex Her 'Dancing with the Stars' Muscles in New Rom-Com

"And BTW, we pretty much instantly knew that day we'd found our forever,” McKellar continued. "I still remember sitting down across from him and trying hard not to giggle - actually I couldn't stop giggling at first - I was instantly smitten, staring at my future husband!"

