Danica Patrick Says Aaron Rodgers ‘Follows More Rules’ Than She Does on the Road

When she’s not cheering on boyfriend Aaron Rodgers in the stands, Danica Patrick is traveling to promote her new podcast, Pretty Intense.

Luckily, the former NASCAR driver made time to sit down with PureWow to give us all the deets on her relationship with the NFL star.

Patrick opened up about their relationship (which they confirmed back in early 2018), more specifically, which one of them is the better driver.

“Well I don’t follow nearly as many rules as him but he is a pretty good driver,” she said. “But of course, I’m better.” Spoken like a true NASCAR champion.

Patrick also revealed who’s more competitive. We imagined this would be a toss-up considering their respective careers.

“I mean we’re both competitive, just not with each other,” she said. “We just don’t put ourselves in that scenario or enjoy it. I would probably say by nature I’m a little bit more competitive across the board. He’s got a lot more of a relaxed nature to him but he’s also incredibly disciplined and works very hard and holds himself to an extremely high standard.”

Now all we want to know is, who can throw the football farther?

