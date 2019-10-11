For Daniel Brown, life's one obstacle after another — and he couldn't be happier

For most teenagers, life can be a tricky obstacle course.

Daniel Brown, however, couldn't be happier about it.

Of course, the obstacles he's referring to occur while he's running a 15-kilometre race — like grinding up a mountain with a 45-kilogram weight on his back, swinging across a series of metal rings, or climbing in and out of a muddy ditch.

The nimble 15-year-old won two North American obstacle course races this summer to qualify for this weekend's world championships just outside London, England.

"Obstacles have always been my strength," said Brown. "It's all muscle memory."

'Steeplechase on steroids'

There are thousands of obstacle race competitors around the world, and with those races paying prize money, organizers and participants hope the sport will become more mainstream.

"It's a mix between American Ninja Warrior and cross-country running." said Brown. "It's like a steeplechase on steroids."

The Grade 11 student at South Carleton High School won his first race when was nine years old, after watching his dad complete an obstacle course.

"I don't like road running too much, but I wanted to be a runner," he said. "This is a more fun way to be active."

He qualified for the world championships after racking up a number of podium finishes, including first place at a 22-kilometre race in Killlington, Vermont, in mid-September.

Brown faced blinding wind and pouring rain as he ran up Killington Peak with a 45-kilogram sandbag on his back. His biggest fear, he said, was slipping in the mud.

"You couldn't see 20 feet in front of you," he said.

By the end of the three-hour race, however, he had annihilated his opponents, finishing an hour ahead of his closest rival.

Hard training

Brown trains several times a week by running in the Gatineau hills, while also working on his conditioning indoors at Ottawa's Obstacle Race Course Academy.

"You need strong legs to do your heavy carries," said Brown. "You also need to train your forearms and biceps because you're pulling up your body weight."

At the academy, Brown flips a 45-kilogram tire down a track, turns around, and repeats it three more times.

