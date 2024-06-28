Daniel Callihan attends federal court

Latest Stories
- People
Fla. Woman Who Sexually Abused Her 2 Young Sons, Family Dog Learns Fate: 'It Doesn’t Get More Evil'
Natalie Jesslynn Wagner, 28, of Port St. Lucie, made and sold videos of herself committing sex crimes against her children, 1 and 3, authorities said
- The Canadian Press
Survivor of Parkland school massacre wins ownership of shooter's name in lawsuit settlement
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz's name, and Cruz cannot give any interviews without his permission, under a settlement reached in a lawsuit.
- People
‘Torn to Shreds’: Man Might Lose Leg After Woman Backs Boat Propeller into Him in Alleged Drunken Accident
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
- People
Former “American Ninja Warrior” Champion Drew Drechsel Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Sex Crimes
The TV competitor was arrested in August 2020 after having a sexual relationship with a teenage victim he met in 2014
- The Hill
Barrett breaks with conservatives over Jan. 6 obstruction charge ruling
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
- Tacoma News Tribune
He fatally shot plumber he’d called to his home. Pierce County man now guilty of murder
Thomas Lorezca, 40, was shot multiple times after being called out to a Spanaway home for a repair job in May 2022.
- The Canadian Press
Man charged with threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
Judge in Trump classified docs case grants his request for hearing on key evidence in indictment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump granted his request Thursday for a hearing on whether prosecutors had been permitted to improperly breach attorney-client privilege when they obtained crucial evidence from one of his ex-lawyers.
- The Canadian Press
Oklahoma executes man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing 7-year-old girl in 1984
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing his 7-year-old former stepdaughter in 1984.
- CBC
Ontario trucker found at border with as much as $29M worth of meth sentenced to 12 years
A Brampton, Ont., man convicted of smuggling 200 kilograms of methamphetamine into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge has received a 12-year prison sentence.Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 40, was convicted in April on charges of importing methamphetamine and possession of the drug for the purpose of trafficking.At the time the charges were laid in 2019, the Canada Border Services Agency said it was "the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years."His lawyer, Je
- Kansas City Star
KC-area teacher fired after fight on video. Here’s what police, district aren’t telling
A teacher for the Raytown school district was let go Tuesday after an altercation with a student was caught on video and made the rounds on social media.
- The Canadian Press
An appeals court in Pakistan upholds conviction of Imran Khan and his wife for unlawful marriage
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An appeals court in Pakistan Thursday upheld the conviction and seven-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife for their 2018 marriage which was found to be unlawful, officials said.
- Digital Spy
Corrie's Roy to be conned by his loved ones after prison stint
Coronation Street spoilers as Roy Cropper will be conned by his nearest and dearest in new scenes.
- The Canadian Press
Jury recommends death penalty for ex-prison guard trainee who murdered 5 women inside Florida bank
A jury on Wednesday recommended a former prison guard trainee be sentenced to death for his execution-style murders of five women inside a Florida bank five years ago, a massacre that fulfilled his long-stated desire to kill.
- People
N.J. Daycare Worker Accused of Drowning Her 2 Kids Allegedly Said She Did It for 'Religious Purposes'
Naomi Elkins “said that she counted to 50 multiple times to ensure she held them underwater for enough time,” per the charging documents
- The Canadian Press
Supreme Court makes it harder to charge Capitol riot defendants with obstruction, charge Trump faces
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday limited a federal obstruction law that has been used to charge hundreds of Capitol riot defendants as well as former President Donald Trump.
- Global News
Man found dead inside Toronto taxi beside subway station
A man was found dead inside a Co-op taxi in a parking lot next to Ossington Station. The witness who noticed the dead man says he was sitting in the driver’s seat of the cab, rigor mortis had set in and he wondered if he had been robbed. Catherine McDonald reports.
- United Press International
Texas executes convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales after apology to victim's family
Texas executed convicted murderer Ramiro Gonzales by lethal injection Wednesday night after he apologized to his victim's family, saying "I owe all of you my life."
- The Canadian Press
Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted patients could face lengthy prison term
WINNIPEG — A Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted seven female patients took advantage of their trust and should be handed an 18-year prison term, a Crown attorney told court Thursday.
- BuzzFeed
