Daniel Callihan confesses to heinous murders
Daniel Callihan confesses to kidnapping and murder while being moved from holding cell
WINNIPEG — Police may never be able to talk to the driver of a bus involved in a crash that killed 17 people a year ago near Carberry, Man., a RCMP official said Thursday.
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in Mississippi, where two children of a woman killed in Louisiana were found, one alive and the other dead, authorities said.
The incident happened on June 11 at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, authorities confirmed
The Biloxi man was set for trial next week on three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child.
The family of Susana Morales also addressed the court after the verdict
Newly released interrogation video shows Florida woman Susan Lorincz telling detectives she heard her neighbor say she was going to kill her before Lorincz was arrested for fatally shooting the woman through a closed door during a dispute over children playing outside last year.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover female Mountie who helped break up an alleged murder plot at the Coutts blockade in 2022 was accused in court Friday of flirting with one of the accused to acquire information.
Leonard Hector Korpie was charged with homicide in connection with the killing of the bar manager at the Jameson's Pub, per police
Police are looking for a man involved in a road rage fight at LAX that put an elderly woman in the hospital after she was knocked down in the scuffle.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Nashville police officer has been arrested for two counts of felony official misconduct after law enforcement officials say he allegedly participated in adult video while on duty.
Collecting millions from US cocaine profits has always been a problem for Colombian drug cartels
Mark Foster's offending towards a young girl became "increasingly violent", police said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday that the House will go to court to enforce the subpoena against Attorney General Merrick Garland for access to President Joe Biden's special counsel audio interview, hours after the Justice Department refused to prosecute Republicans’ contempt of Congress charge.
Police said they were conducting a welfare check for the 28-year-old woman.
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — Seven years after a man was convicted of killing nursing student Holly Bobo, the case has returned to the Tennessee courtroom where his intense, highly publicized murder trial unfolded.
Ieuan Bartlett will never teach again after admitting 12 counts of sexual activity with a child.
About 50 people turned out to voice their concerns over the proposed location of the city's plans to locate the new Homelessness, Housing Help Hub (H4) at 700 Wellington Avenue last night."Everybody's concerned about what can happen to their properties," said McKay Avenue resident Thomas Colley who helped organized the meeting in Wilson Park outside the Adie Knox Community Centre.The hub, expected to open in a minimum of three years, is on 2.8 hectares of land just south of Wyandotte Street West
TORONTO, ONTARIO — Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing. Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital and both are now facing charges. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city's west end. Police say the bus driver also sustained minor inju
Latasha Cureton, 39, was killed when an unknown attacker shot several times at the residence, per police