Daniel Craig On The 1 Thing He Just Doesn't Get About Knives Out's Popularity (But Others Love)

Daniel Craig at a Glass Onion screening in Madrid earlier this year

Daniel Craig admitted there’s one aspect of Knives Out’s success that he was still rather puzzled by back in 2021.

The former James Bond actor plays detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s Oscar-nominated murder-mystery, and reprised the role in the 2021 sequel Glass Onion.

When the first film hit cinemas in 2019, its all-star cast, comedic tone and unexpected twists were all met with praise – as was a certain piece of knitwear.

Yes, Chris Evans’ cable-knit jumper ended up becoming the break-out star of Knives Out, which left Daniel feeling a little perplexed.

“It’s the bit that goes over my head,” he told Radio 1 in 2021. “I don’t understand. It’s like… so Chris Evans is wearing a jumper.”

Chris Evans in his iconic Knives Out jumper

He added: “I’m like, ‘He’s just wearing a jumper’. [But the] news is like, ‘Chris Evans wears jumper!’.”

In the second film, Daniel was joined by Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and Edward Norton.

He also reunited with former Spectre co-star Dave Bautista, who admitted he saw a big change in Daniel when they shared the screen together for a second time.

“[Daniel] was really put through it on Bond,” Dave claimed in 2021. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure.

“He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite. He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more.”

