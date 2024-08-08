Daniel Craig Just Wore an Unreleased Omega Seamaster at the Olympics

Daniel Craig may have relinquished the role of James Bond, but he’s still sporting 007’s watch of choice.

The 56-year-old British actor showed off a new Omega Seamaster at the Olympic Games in Paris this week. He must still be on good terms with the folks at Q Branch, eh? Omega says it won’t reveal the details of the top-secret timepiece until later this year, but the brand shared a few snaps to whet the watch world’s appetite.

The yet-to-be-released wrist candy appears to be a modern riff on the Seamaster Diver 300M that was released in 1993. It features a large case and a stylish mesh bracelet that could be made from either stainless steel or titanium. The clean dial looks to be finished in matte black and is free of the date window and wave pattern that often grace other Seamaster models. The hands and indices are white, as are the markers on the black bezel. The piece is actually quite similar to the Seamaster featured in No Time to Die, save for the brown colorway. Craig was said to have significant input in that particular design.

Craig watching the Olympics with the new Seamaster on his wrist.

Omega has released several 007 Editions since the Seamaster became the official Bond watch in 1995. The special editions have honored various milestones in the 25-film franchise. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Goldfinger, so perhaps Omega is planning to pay homage to the 1964 blockbuster with this new timepiece. The Swiss watchmaker may also be tipping a hat to Craig’s 15-year tenure as the world’s most famous MI6 agent with a commemorative model. It could be entirely unrelated to Bond, too.

Craig has been an Omega ambassador since he assumed the role of Bond for Casino Royale in 2006. While in Paris, he visited Omega House and explored all the watchmaker’s latest innovations. “I have always appreciated Omega’s craftsmanship as well as their eye for design; but to see their precision technology in action here at the Olympics, whilst the world is watching, is remarkable,” Craig said in a statement.

Craig at Omega House in Paris.

Omega, the official timekeeper of the Olympics 1932, has pulled out all the horological stops in Paris this year. It teased the unreleased timepiece with Craig, launched a swanky pop-up, and even announced a special edition for the 2024 event. Bond seems to have taken a back seat—for now, at least.

“It’s so nice to share this side of Omega with Daniel,” added Omega President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann. “We’ve been so fully immersed in James Bond over the years, this is a great chance for us to celebrate something totally different together and watch the incredible Olympic Games sports that are taking place.”

