Daniel Craig rocks long hair and edgy trousers at star-studded event

Actor Daniel Craig has well and truly shaken off his James Bond image.

Eschewing his perfectly polished debonair look, the Skyfall star has instead embraced an edgier aesthetic where grandpa knits and tinted glasses reign supreme.

Daniel looked edgy in a pair of baggy trousers and blue-tinted glasses (Getty Images)

Stepping out on Sunday afternoon, Daniel, 56, once again made a strong case for boho fashion as he attended BAFTA North America's Inaugural NYC Tea Party.

For the glitzy occasion, the Hollywood legend styled his long sandy locks into a slicked back style with added volume for extra va-va-voom.

The Knives Out star is embracing his long locks (Getty Images)

Whilst the actor is renowned for rocking suave tuxedos and smart velvet jackets, Daniel turned heads at the weekend in a trendy ensemble featuring a white shirt, baggy stone-hued trousers and a casual bomber jacket in navy.

You may also like

He teamed his casual get-up with a pair of caramel mules and some blue-tinted glasses for added style points.

The James Bond star attended the BAFTA North America's Inaugural NYC Tea Party (Getty Images)

The actor, who recently starred in Luca Guadagnino's film, Queer, rubbed shoulders with a galaxy of stars including the likes of Kieran Culkin, Colman Domingo and Patricia Clarkson.

Daniel's solo appearance comes after he travelled to the French capital with his wife Rachel Weisz for Paris Fashion Week.

The couple looked ultra-stylish during Paris Fashion Week (Getty Images)

The pair were among a fleet of stars flocking to Loewe's Womenswear SS25 show which took place at the magnificent Château de Vincennes.

Dressed to impress, Daniel, who recently took part in a campaign for the fashion house, rocked a pair of khaki balloon trousers, a technicolour knitted jumper and leather bomber jacket. He spruced up his look with a pair of round yellow-tinted glasses and a pair of suede lace-up boots.

Rachel, meanwhile, radiated cool energy in a pair of baggy blue jeans, a two-toned fluffy jumper in lime and peach, sporty sunglasses and quirky black heels.

Daniel and Rachel's love story

The couple first crossed paths in the 1990s before later reconnecting on the set of Dream House.

Daniel and Rachel kept much of their blossoming romance under wraps. So much so that their 2011 wedding came as a complete surprise. On their big day, they enjoyed an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

The couple wed in 2011 (Getty Images)

During a 2012 interview with GQ magazine, the Knives Out star explained how the couple did it "for private reasons." Opening up, he shared: "We got away with it. We did it privately. And I've got a lot of people to thank for that. But that was the point. We did it for private reasons."

Together the couple are proud parents to one daughter. Daniel is also a father to Ella Loudon whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, while Rachel shares a son – Henry - with her ex, Darren Aronofsky.