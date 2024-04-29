Daniel Day-Lewis Turns 67: Inside His Life Now — and Will He Ever Return to Acting?

The Oscar winner, who celebrates his 67th birthday on Monday, April 29, has been rarely seen since announcing his retirement in 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Daniel Day-Lewis at the National Board of Review 2024 Awards Gala in New York City on Jan. 11, 2024

Daniel Day-Lewis is marking another year around the sun.

The three-time Academy Award winner, who announced his retirement from acting in 2017, is celebrating his 67th birthday on Monday, April 29.

Since stepping away from the spotlight, Day-Lewis has been spotted out and about on rare occasions, and even stepped out to honor longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese at the National Board of Review Awards Gala back in January.

The actor's representative Leslee Dart shared news of his retirement with PEOPLE in June 2017, months before his last movie, Phantom Thread, released in theaters. He also received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for that movie, marking his sixth ceremony nod total.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years," Dart said at the time. "This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Martin Scorsese and Daniel Day-Lewis in New York City on Jan. 11, 2024

While presenting an honor to Scorsese, 81, back in January, Day-Lewis praised the Killers of the Flower Moon director for his vision and effort to create "enthralling" films, adding, “Martin's work — with the light of his own making — he illuminated unknown worlds that pulsed with the dangerous, irresistible energy, worlds that were mysterious to me and utterly enthralling."



Day-Lewis — who appeared in Scorsese's movies The Age of Innocence (1993) and Gangs of New York (2002) — also shared a glimpse at his close relationship with the legendary filmmaker, noting that "one of the greatest joys and most unexpected privileges of my life was to find myself one day working with him."

He concluded his speech, in part, "I'm grateful to the National Board of Review for so justly recognizing the supreme, inimitable artistry of this mighty man. To every person that works in the crucible of the imagination, he's a living treasure. As a man and as a filmmaker, I love and revere him."

During the event, Day-Lewis also mingled with other stars. Zac Efron later shared a photo of himself meeting the retired actor to Instagram the following day and called Day-Lewis "someone I’ve looked up to for a long time now."

Though he doesn't often step out in public, Day-Lewis was seen out in N.Y.C. twice in spring 2023. That June, the former actor was seen using a pair of crutches as he exited a building. (A rep for Day-Lewis did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding his condition at that time.)



Stephen Lovekin/Getty Rebecca Miller and Daniel Day-Lewis in New York City on May 24, 2013

Day-Lewis is the first to win three Oscars in the Best Actor category, having taken home the honor for Steven Spielberg's Lincoln in 2012 as well as There Will Be Blood (2007) and My Left Foot (1989).

The London-born actor has three children and is married to writer and director Rebecca Miller, whom he thanked in his 2012 Oscars speech.

“Since we got married 16 years ago, my wife Rebecca has lived with some very strange men," Day-Lewis joked at the time, "but luckily she is the versatile one in the family and she has been the perfect companion to all of them."

Day-Lewis’ last film was 2017's Phantom Thread, which reunited him with his There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson.



Steve Granitz/WireImage Daniel Day-Lewis at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 24, 2013

And while Day-Lewis hasn't made a movie in more than six years, Jim Sheridan — the filmmaker with whom he made the movies My Left Foot, In the Name of the Father (1993) and The Boxer (1997) — recently told ScreenDaily that he would like to work with Day-Lewis again.

“He says he’s done; I keep talking to him,” Sheridan, 75, told the outlet in March. “I’d love to do something with him again."

The filmmaker went on to say that Day-Lewis is "like everybody else — he opens up the streamers and there’s 7,000 choices, none of them are good."

"Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain – you have a remote, you can stop it," Sheridan added to ScreenDaily. "It’s not the same experience. It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something, 'cause he’s so good.”

Read the original article on People.