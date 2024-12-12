Daniel Doherty: Falkirk priest jailed for sexually assaulting sleeping man on train to Edinburgh

A priest who was caught sexually assaulting a sleeping man on a train has been jailed for 16 months.

Father Daniel Doherty, 61, was spotted abusing his victim by fellow passengers travelling on the service to Edinburgh Waverley earlier this year.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the witnesses alerted police and rail staff before moving to a different carriage.

Train managers attended and questioned Doherty, who said "we are just friends" and claimed that he had been "affirming" the victim.

COPFS said during the conversation, Doherty's belt was secured but his trouser button was undone and his zip halfway down.

Doherty and his victim were met by British Transport Police officers on arrival in the Scottish capital.

The man, who had woken up several times while being touched by Doherty, did not disclose what had happened to him due to the priest standing close by.

The accused was eventually reported to police by the victim two days later.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in October, Doherty pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the victim on three separate occasions.

Helen Nisbet, procurator fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: "Daniel Doherty committed these serious sexual offences while holding a position of trust within his community.

"His predatory behaviour was brought to light thanks to the courage of the victim coming forward and reporting it to the authorities.

"Doherty has now been held accountable and we hope this prosecution makes clear that COPFS takes allegations of sexual offending seriously."

Doherty, of Falkirk, was jailed for 16 months on Thursday.

His name was also added to the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

Detective Inspector William Harley said: "This was a hugely distressing experience for Doherty's victim.

"Doherty will now have to face the consequences of these despicable actions."