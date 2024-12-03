Daniel Dubois to face Joseph Parker in world championship defence

Daniel Dubois will face Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on 22 February in the next defence of his IBF heavyweight world title.

Dubois’s first title defence came in September, when he knocked out British rival Anthony Joshua inside five rounds at Wembley Stadium.

The 27-year-old won the interim title by beating Filip Hrgovic and he was elevated to world champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated his IBF belt in order to face Tyson Fury on 21 December.

(Getty Images)

The 32-year-old Parker, from New Zealand, has won his last four fights including wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. He previously held the WBO title before losing to Joshua in 2018.

Dubois vs Parker will take place on a megacard in Riyadh, with Artur Beterbiev facing a rematch with his Dmitry Bivol in the defence of his undisputed light-heavyweight title.

Beterbiev defeated Bivol by a contentious majority decision in October, meaning that there will be an immediate rematch with all four world titles on the line.

Also on the card, Joshua Buatsi fights Callum Smith in an all-British bout at light-heavyweight and Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight belt against Floyd Schofield.

Meanwhile, Zhang faces unbeaten heavyweight contender Agit Kabayel in a WBC interim title fight - with Joshua tipped to face the winner.