Daniel Khalife: Former soldier who escaped from Wandsworth Prison guilty of spying for Iran
A former British soldier who escaped from Wandsworth Prison has been found guilty of spying for Iran.
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip. He was reportedly found on a service road Tuesday morning, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.CBC News confirmed Benastick
George Robinson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1997 killing of 17-year-old James Hutson
30 years ago on Nov. 28, Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison while serving 16 consecutive life sentences
A California man who went missing 25 years ago has been found at a hospital after his sister saw his picture in a news article, authorities said. The discovery unfolded when the sister called authorities on Friday to say she was sent a USA Today article published this spring that showed a photo of a man who looked like her brother, the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said. The woman's brother had vanished in 1999 from Doyle, California, which is near Reno, Nevada, authorities said.
A judge has dismissed all charges against Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who was accused of five sexual crimes against a high school student.The decision was delivered Tuesday morning by the Court of King's Bench Justice Neil Robertson.The five charges are related to Dumba's alleged online and text interactions with a 15-year-old girl between June 23, 2021, and Sept. 2, 2021. She can not be named due a court-ordered publication ban.The charges include inviting, counselling or inciting a
SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — A police officer who shocked a 95-year-old nursing home resident with a Taser was found guilty of manslaughter in an Australian court Wednesday.
A controversial American live-streamer is facing the prospect of prison in South Korea for his offensive antics, in a case that is shining a light on the rise of so-called “nuisance influencers” seeking clicks overseas.
A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Charles Alexander, 43, took his non-custodial daughter and led police on a chase as she begged him not to kill her, police records show
The Independent Investigations Office says it's probing the case of a Mountie being shot and injured by a fellow RCMP officer near the village of Midway in B.C.'s West Kootenay region.An RCMP spokesperson said one of its officers was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the incident, which occurred during the arrest of two people in a suspected stolen vehicle.According to police, Kelowna RCMP identified a suspicious Ford F-350 pickup truck around 10:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday and began fol
Notorious killer and rapist Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time after the families of his victims made an emotional plea to the Parole Board of Canada on Tuesday to keep him behind bars.
Months after he was accused of creating a fictitious story that fueled the GOP impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Alexander Smirnov was charged with tax crimes.
Amid renewed interest in the killing of JonBenet Ramsey triggered in part by a new Netflix documentary, police in Boulder, Colorado, refuted assertions this week that there is viable evidence and leads about the 1996 killing of the 6-year-old girl that they are not pursuing. (AP video by Thomas Peipert)
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury on Tuesday found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998.
Six so-called “narco subs” stuffed with cocaine were captured in a Colombian-led international anti-drug operation, authorities in the Latin American nation said Wednesday.
Ashley Schwalm's friends and family say they are still traumatized by her death at hands of her firefighter husband nearly two years after she was killed, a Barrie court heard Monday. James Schwalm, a former fire captain with the Brampton Fire and Emergency Services, pleaded guilty in Superior Court this June in the death of his wife Ashley, whose burned body was found in an SUV in the Blue Mountains in January 2023.Schwalm strangled his wife inside their Collingwood home, then attempted to make
The inquest for six inmates at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre heard Tuesday that five of the men died overnight, one of several commonalities noted in testimony by a corrections consultant.Andrea Monteiro addressed the jury on the second day of the Ontario coroner's hearings into the deaths of Jason Archer, Paul Debien, Nathaniel Golden, Igor Petrovic, Christopher Sharp and Robert Soberal. They all died of drug toxicity between 2017 and 2021, either in the Ontario government jail or in
Ryan Wellings, 30, is accused of the manslaughter of his ex Kiena Dawes, after years of alleged abuse.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping after three women reported being assaulted near bus stops in Brampton earlier this month by a man pretending to be a rideshare driver.In all three incidents, the suspect approached the victims at bus stops and proactively offered them a ride, though none of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, police previously said. Investigators believe the same man is responsible for all three incidents. Police announced th