Daniel Penny is guest of Trump and Vance at football game

Alys Davies - in Washington DC
·3 min read
Donald Trump, Daniel Penny and JD Vance speak in a suite while attending an Army v Navy American football game in Landover, Maryland. All three have their backs to the camera, with their faces only partially visible. Vance has his hand on Mr Penny's shoulder, and both appear to be conversing with Trump.
[Reuters]

A New York City subway rider who was acquitted this week of killing a homeless man during a confrontation on a train has joined US President-elect Donald Trump as a guest of honour at a popular American sporting event.

Daniel Penny, who became a conservative cause celebre, was pictured attending the Army v Navy American football game near Washington DC with Trump and Vice-President-elect JD Vance.

Ahead of the game, Ohio Senator Vance said in a post on X that he was "grateful" Mr Penny, a former US Marine, had accepted his invitation to be in Trump's suite on the Army side.

A jury cleared Mr Penny of criminally negligent homicide on Monday for using a fatal chokehold to restrain Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, who had been shouting at other passengers and asking for money, last year.

The Army v Navy game is an annual fixture that marks the end of the college American football season and is the final game of the season's Commander-in-Chief's Trophy series.

It is one of the great American sporting rivalries, representing the fierce competition between two branches of the US Armed Forces.

In a photo taken from outside Trump's suite in Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Saturday, Mr Penny could be seen talking with Trump and Vance.

Speaking about Mr Penny's acquittal earlier this week, Vance said this week on X that Mr Penny was "a good guy, and New York's mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone".

The incoming vice-president added that it was "a scandal" that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg ever prosecuted the case.

Mr Neely's death, and the subsequent trial, became a flashpoint, with some accusing Mr Penny of being a vigilante, while others defended him, arguing he was looking out for other passengers' safety.

Mr Penny's lawyer, Steven Raiser, said in a statement that his client was honoured by the invitation to Saturday's game.

"He's not viewing it as a political statement. He's viewing it as just basically an honour," Mr Raiser told Reuters news agency.

"If it were a president in office who was a Democrat, who invited him to the Army-Navy game as a way to show support to the military and for his country, he would have gladly accepted that as well."

Also at the game was Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defence secretary, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has recently been rumoured to be in the running to replace Hegseth, should Trump withdraw the offer.

Hegseth's nomination has come under intense scrutiny amid questions about his qualifications and personal conduct.

Trump's nominee to be director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, his nominee to be director of the FBI, Kash Patel, Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump ally Elon Musk were also at the game.

From left to right: Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, National Intelligence Director nominee Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump, Vice-president-elect JD Vance, tech billionaire Elon Musk and defence secretary nominee Pete Hegseth. They are all clapping while watching the Army v Navy American football game from a box.
[Getty Images]

Mr Penny's not-guilty verdict earlier this week came after prosecutors agreed to drop a more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter, as Manhattan jurors could not reach an agreement.

He has said he never intended to kill Mr Neely, who had a history of mental illness.

The May 2023 subway incident sparked protests across New York and reignited debates over public transportation safety and how the city cares for those struggling with mental health issues and homelessness.

Attention will now turn to a civil lawsuit filed by Mr Neely's father, who is seeking damages for alleged civil assault and battery.

Mr Penny's lawyer previously described that legal action as a distraction.

Latest Stories

  • Veteran Daniel Penny, acquitted in NYC subway chokehold, will join Trump's suite at football game

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Penny, a military veteran who choked an agitated New York subway rider and was acquitted of homicide this week, has been invited by Vice President-elect JD Vance to join Donald Trump's suite at the Army-Navy football game on Saturday.

  • US appeals court judge rescinds retirement after Trump's win

    A U.S. appeals court judge has taken the rare step of revoking his decision to retire from active service on the bench, depriving Republican President-elect Donald Trump of the ability to fill a judicial vacancy. U.S. Circuit Judge James Wynn, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama on the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, disclosed his decision in a letter to Democratic President Joe Biden on Friday. It marked the first time since Trump won the Nov. 5 election that a Democratic-appointed appellate judge had rescinded plans to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement for judges that creates vacancies presidents can fill.

  • Trump gets warm welcome as he watches Army-Navy game alongside key allies, nominees and Daniel Penny

    Trump was joined by Vice President-elect JD Vance, embattled Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth, potential backup defense secretary option Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and others to watch Navy beat Army 31-13 in the 125th matchup between the service academies. Daniel Penny, a military veteran who was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide this past week in the chokehold death of an agitated subway rider in New York, also was a guest in the president's suite.

  • Trump gets $15m in ABC News defamation case

    The network will also publish a statement expressing "regret" for statements by George Stephanopoulos.

  • Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi undergoes hip replacement surgery after fall during Europe trip

    Former House speaker was in Luxembourg when she fell

  • Ukraine to set up mechanism to supply food to Syria, Zelenskiy says

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had instructed his government to set up supply mechanisms to deliver together with international organisations and partners food to Syria in the aftermath of the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. Ukraine has been one of the world's top grain and oilseeds exporters, and has been exporting wheat and corn to Middle Eastern countries, but not to Syria. Syria imported food from Russia during the Assad era, but Russian wheat supplies have been suspended amid the uncertainty and payment delays, Russian and Syrian sources said on Friday.

  • What next for Assad and his family?

    After 50 years of ruling Syria, Bashar al-Assad and his family must find a new place to call home.

  • City-provincial 'misalignment' on property tax collection leads monthly bills to jump 50% in January

    Most Winnipeg homeowners will see their monthly property tax bills rise about 50 per cent in January due to a misalignment of city and provincial taxation efforts that has elected officials pointing fingers at each other.In 2025, a flat $1,500 rebate on provincial property taxes will be applied to properties across Manitoba instead of the 50-per-cent rebate that was applied to the same properties in 2024.

  • Trump Requested Mexican Trademark While Trashing the Country

    Donald Trump was laying the groundwork to expand his real estate business into Mexico at the same time he was vowing to tax American companies that do business there, according to a trademark application unearthed by a watchdog group. Trump International filed the application for a “Trump Tower” trademark in Mexico on Sept. 9, right in the middle of his re-election bid, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Brand Database. Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to impo

  • “Vanderpump Rules”' James Kennedy Allegedly 'Threw' Woman to the Ground Before His Arrest

    An unidentified woman claimed that "her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground," per police records

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Read Next: Warren...

  • AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

    Trump attends the Army-Navy game alongside key allies, nominees and Daniel Penny

  • MAGA Attacks Jill Biden’s ‘Happy Holidays’ Greeting After Child Yells ‘Christmas’

    First Lady Jill Biden is going viral after a group of children wished her a “Happy Christmas” after she told them “Happy Holidays” during a White House toy drive on Friday. In a circulating around around social media, Biden can be seen waving and greeting children at the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event while standing next to Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV. “Hi, Happy Holidays,” Biden said in the video. “Happy Christmas,” a child can be heard shouting back in the background. “Happy Christm

  • Trump loyalist Richard Grenell named presidential envoy for special missions

    A U.S. ambassador and acting national intelligence chief in Trump's first administration, Grenell has also sparked controversy.

  • Costco Platinum Bars: How $1,089 Price Tag Compares To Gold

    You can find a lot of great deals at Costco on everyday items, including bars of platinum. That's right, along with getting your groceries, picking up some new items for your wardrobe, and getting a...

  • Three Potential Trade Destinations For Rangers' Kaapo Kakko

    Kaapo Kakko is one of the many New York Rangers players in the rumor mill. Which teams could look to acquire him?

  • Trump now says bringing down grocery prices, as he promised, will be 'very hard'

    President-elect Donald Trump campaigned relentlessly on grocery prices in the 2024 race, vowing to bring down costs quickly for American families if given four more years in the White House. Trump was asked if his presidency would be considered a "failure" if he didn't deliver on his promise to slash Americans' food bills. The president-elect then added he believed lower prices were possible through boosting energy production and solving supply chain issues.

  • Ontario mulls U.S. booze ban as Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut electricity

    OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.

  • People Can't Believe Donald Trump's Response To Being Asked About His Plans To Lower Grocery Prices

    "Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." —Donald Trump

  • Trump’s Bid to Rebrand Air Force One Comes Back to Bite Him

    President-elect Donald Trump probably won’t even get to fly on his improved Air Force One planes, and might have to reluctantly leave them to his successor, according to reports. In his first term Trump ordered two 747-8 jumbo jets to be heavily updated and they were slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027. However, the $3.9 billion deal with Boeing is reportedly so delayed that the models will be ready only after the 78-year-old leaves the White House. The MAGA chief reportedly made the deal his p