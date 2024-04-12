Daniel Radcliffe reveals he was 'so intimidated' by Alan Rickman

The Harry Potter star confessed to feeling intimidated by the late actor, who played Professor Severus Snape in the movie series. "I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman. How can you not be by that voice?" he revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I was so intimidated by him for the first three movies. I was terrified by him and was like, 'This guy hates me.'" In fact, Rickman famously reflected on the "huge pride" he felt to see Radcliffe's success in the face of immense pressure.