Daniel Stern Says He Reunites with “Home Alone” Costar and 'Dear Friend' Joe Pesci 'Once a Year' (Exclusive)

The two starred as criminals in 1990's 'Home Alone' and 1992's 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'

Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci remain close friends.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Stern, 67, says that he and his Home Alone costar still find time for one another, over two decades after the popular holiday film was released.

"I see him once a year," Stern says of Pesci, 81, who played criminal Harry in the 1990 film — and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) — opposite his character Marv.

"I love seeing Joe. [He's a] dear friend," continues the star.

Snap/Shutterstock Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci as their 'Home Alone' characters.

According to Stern, he and Pesci first met years before Home Alone, during the filming of a 1982 drama film.

"We did a really bad movie together called I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can, where we played mental institution [patients]," he says.

And though he and Pesci "got cut out of the movie" — which he describes as a "blessing" — Stern says he has supported the Goodfellas star ever since, including when it comes to his passion project: music.

"One thing I love to tell people about Mr. Pesci is if you really want to know who he is, listen to his music. He is the most brilliant jazz singer," Stern tells PEOPLE. "He's got this beautiful tenor voice. I mean, he makes me weep when he sings these kinds of Sinatra songs."

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci.

Stern currently lives on a California ranch — which he purchased with the money he saved from his time in Hollywood.

There, he grows tangerines and creates passion project art that he describes as an "extension of the human condition."



Stern says his lifestyle choice reflects that of his former costar, who has also chosen a life out of the limelight.

"I mean, he's a reclusive soul himself," Stern says of Pesci, adding, "He lives back in Jersey half the time."

