Danielle Rose Russell Teases the Dangers Hope Will Face During Legacies Season 2

The following article contains minor spoilers for the first episode of Legacies season two.

It’s summertime at the Salvatore school, which means school’s on break and it’s time for a few months of blissful fun — for some of the Legacies crew, that is.

At the end of season one, the core group of vampires, werewolves, and witches seemingly came undone. With Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) on the outs as headmaster, Rafael Waithe (Peyton Alex Smith) stuck in his werewolf form, and Hope Michaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) completely erased from the memory of, well, literally everyone, season two of the teenage supernatural show is poised to be jam-packed with drama, fear, and teenage hormones. There’s no telling what Julie Plec and her team of writers have in store for fans of the Vampire Diaries spin-off. But thankfully, we have a bit to go off from Danielle, who says her character Hope will be going through an intense time of transition during this upcoming season.

“Her entire life has been completely uprooted, so seeing her navigate the world without her is definitely different,” Danielle tells Teen Vogue. “Hope sort of goes through a breakup, in a way, which is both heartbreaking and beautiful.”

As fans of the show will remember, the season-one finale ended with Hope sacrificing herself to Malivore, the supernatural golem turned black pit of nothingness that consumes supernatural creatures and erases them from people’s memories. Our protagonist had hoped this would destroy the creature, but as season two begins, we see that Malivore still exists and continues to be a threat to Hope and her friends. Hope may have escaped the creature but its effects still remain, and more Malivore-orchestrated monster attacks can probably be expected. Danielle reveals that fans can expect Hope to continue protecting the ones she loves — even if they can’t remember her.

“She has absolutely no one,” Danielle says, giving insight into the state of Hope’s mind at the beginning of the season. “She’s trying to put the pieces of this new life back in place the best way she knows how to, but it certainly takes a toll on her.”

Meanwhile, Hope’s love interest Landon Kirby, played by Aria Shahghasemi, is left dealing with the varying confounding problems last season presented.

“[Landon’s] going to go through a lot, because he’s got sort of this huge piece missing and he doesn’t really know what it is, he just knows that there is something missing,” Aria tells Teen Vogue. “He also knows that his best friend is permanently a werewolf and he needs help to turn him back somehow. In the meantime, he has to take care of him and maintain a relationship with him and make sure that he doesn’t feel like an outcast because he is literally a lone wolf.”

Hinting toward a possible breaking point for his character, Aria suggests that this season fans may also see more of Landon’s personality and his powers as a phoenix.

“[This season] we have a bit more steady footing on what we want the show to be and what direction we want the show to go in,” he says. “We know our characters a little bit better now and the writers are all exploring the characters a little deeper now. It’s a lot of expansion.”

Of course, with no memory of Hope, fans will watch as Landon and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant) begin to bond — the beginning of what is sure to be a messy love triangle. It’s yet another problem that Aria’s character will have to deal with during the upcoming season when Hope inevitably returns.

“Hope and Landon are magnetic and that’s all I can say about that for now,” Danielle says cryptically.

While the future of Hope and Landon is up in the air, one thing remains true of Legacies season two: Malivore is back and ready to throw everything it has at destroying the Salvatore school gang. While neither Aria or Danielle could give too much away, Danielle did want to give fans a tidbit about her character’s future.

“Compared to other big-bads, Malivore is the scariest one for Hope. Not only is she in love with this big-bad’s son, she is created by the same forces that made Malivore,” she explains. “So, she’s connected in a really unique way that forces her to do drastic things that affect everyone.”

Legacies airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.

