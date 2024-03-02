Danish Conservative People's Party leader Soren Pape Poulsen dies, party says

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Soren Pape Poulsen, the leader of Denmark's opposition Conservative People's Party, died on Saturday after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, his party said. He was 52.

Poulsen, a former justice minister, had collapsed during a party meeting and had been rushed to hospital, his party said in a statement.

"He collapsed in the middle of what he had devoted his life to ... the last thing he experienced was a big round of applause from his party colleagues," it said.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Editing by Timothy Heritage)