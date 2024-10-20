Danny Ramirez on Joaquin Phoenix Pulling Out of Todd Haynes’ Gay Romance Movie: ‘It’s Definitely Disappointing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Danny Ramirez was set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in a gay romance film from director Todd Haynes. But Phoenix dropped out of the untitled project just five days before shooting began in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Ramirez told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the Academy Museum Gala Saturday night in Los Angeles. He added, “If anything, it just gave me more inspiration to keep driving, keep pushing, and knowing that I’m on the right path and approaching the work the right way. So that’s what I’m excited about.”

After news broke in August that Phoenix had left the project, sources told Variety that the film, which hinged on Phoenix’s casting, was in peril. The movie was going to be an NC-17-rated 1930s detective period piece following two men in love fleeing to Mexico.

“It’s definitely a very complicated situation,” Ramirez said. “The audition process was extensive, and so what I walked away with that was just the artistic validation of throwing down the opposite of [Phoenix] in this chemistry read.”

When asked if the film is still happening with director Haynes, Ramirez replied, “The most recent update is ‘hopefully.'”

Phoenix had developed the screenplay with Haynes and Jon Raymond, but, according to a source close to the production, the actor got “cold feet.”

The movie, produced by Killer Films and backed by sales agent M2K Film, had already sold to international distributors ahead of production. In addition, entire sets had been built in Guadalajara before Phoenix’s late-minute exit. Variety reported in August that losses could exceed seven figures.

